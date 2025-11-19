Disney commits to rebuild a fire damaged park

Disney's Imagineers are working on a new design for park in need.

But it's not one of the company's theme parks around the world. No, WDI is working on something quite a bit closer to its Glendale, California home. And to Theme Park Insider's Pasadena home, for that matter.

The Walt Disney Company has announced that it has committed $5 million to support the reopening of Charles White Park in Altadena. The park was one of thousands of properties that burned during last January's Eaton Fire.

Imagineers are working with Los Angeles County on site planning, landscape architecture, and playground design for the reimagined park. Imagineers are using Deodar Cedar pinecones as a design motif for the new playground, which will stand next to a new splashpad. The park also will feature a new amphitheater as well as restored athletic fields.



An overview of the new park design. Concept images courtesy Disney



Close-up of the new playground

"Los Angeles has been home to The Walt Disney Company since its founding more than a century ago, which is why we felt a special responsibility to help this community rebuild in the aftermath of the devastating wildfires earlier this year," Disney CEO Bob Iger said. "I’m incredibly proud of our Imagineers who are volunteering their time and talents to help reimagine cherished public spaces like Charles White Park. Their work is not only a testament to Disney’s creative spirit, but also to our deep commitment to our neighbors throughout this region. We hope this effort brings comfort, joy, and a sense of renewal to the Altadena community for years to come."



The old Charles White Park, before the fire destroyed what was there. Photo courtesy Disney and Los Angeles County

Having been to a few birthday parties for my children's classmates in this park back in the day, what Disney is designing would be a welcomed upgrade for a community that has been struggling ever since the fires, as thousands of residents have moved away seeking housing elsewhere. As one family member said, "no one's house has un-burned down since the fire."

Disney has committed $15 million in total for community support for those affected by the fires. In addition to the overhaul of Charles White Park, Disney is supporting repair efforts in two other local parks and supporting Altadena's Christmas Tree Lane Lighting Ceremony and Winter Festival on December 6.

