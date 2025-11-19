Legoland plans design twist for new indoor roller coasters

Legoland fans will get to digitally design their own spacecraft for the parks' new Galacticoaster indoor roller coasters, which open in California and Florida in 2026.

Merlin Entertainments announced the feature during a press conference at the IAAPA Expo in Orlando today. While in the queue for the ART Engineering roller coaster, guests will be invited to select a nose, tail, wings, and special features for their Lego Galaxy spaceship ride vehicle, using touchscreen displays. There will be a total of 625 possible combinations that riders can select.

Once selected, the design will appear on screen before riders launch onto their Galacticoaster adventure. Legoland will use RFID wristbands to match riders to their selections.

"Galacticoaster redefines what a family coaster can be," Merlin Entertainments COO Rob Smith said. "It’s not just about the thrills - it’s about giving every guest the power to create their own story. It’s Lego play, elevated to a whole new orbit. These investments reaffirm our commitment to the ongoing transformation of Legoland Parks in North America into world class destination resorts."

Legoland is spending $90 million on its Galacticoasters, which will anchor new Lego Galaxy lands at Legoland California and Legoland Florida. The new attractions will open next year, with specific opening dates yet to be announced.

