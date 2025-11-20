Universal Orlando sets dates for Mardi Gras

When you are planning vacations and getaways, you always need to be looking at least one holiday season ahead, don't you?

So as our friends and family prepare for Thanksgiving and Christmas, it's time for us to look beyond all that at what awaits us in the New Year. To that end, Universal Orlando today has announced the dates for its 2026 Mardi Gras celebration.

Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval will return to the Universal Orlando Resort on February 7, 2026 and continue through April 4. Universal's springtime celebration extends the Mardi Gras season far beyond the traditional "Fat Tuesday," continuing even through the end of Lent.

The celebration again will include the nightly parade (the Mardi Gras Float Ride and Dine Experience is available for purchase now, starting at $94.99+ per person, by calling +1-407-224-7554), as well as Carnaval-inspired global food marketplaces plus live headliner concerts on select nights. Universal will announce its concert line-up later.

But now we know the dates of the event, for fans who want to plan a Universal visit that includes this popular festival. For theme park tickets please visit our ticket partner's Universal Orlando tickets page.

