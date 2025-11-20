Here are the dates for 2026's Disneyland After Dark events

Disneyland is throwing another party to celebrate its 70th birthday.

The resort today announced the dates for its 2026 "Disneyland After Dark" events. These are after-hours, hard-ticket parties that offer special themed events, character meets, photo ops, merch sales, and food and drinks. Each event runs from 9pm to 1am, with ticket holders allowed to enter Disneyland starting at 6pm on their party evening. No additional park reservation is required. Unlimited digital downloads from Disney PhotoPass also are included in the party ticket price

This year's new After Dark event will be "70 Years of Favorites," celebrating Disneyland's ongoing 70th anniversary. That event will join the returning Sweethearts' Nite, Disney Channel Nite, Star Wars Nite, and Pride Nite, which traditionally wraps the Disneyland After Dark season in June.

Here are the announced dates and details for this year's Disneyland After Dark events.

Sweethearts' Nite: Jan 22, 25 and 27; Feb 3, 5, 8, 10, 12 and 17, 2026

New this year will be the "Once Upon a Dream – A Musical Journey Through the Disney Songbook" show and a new "Celebrate Love Cavalcade."

70 Years of Favorites: March 3 and 5, 2026

Dance parties from Disneyland's history will include the return of swing dancing at Royal Theatre in Fantasyland, Videopolis Dance Party at Tomorrowland Terrace, and 'Woody’s Round Up'-inspired line dancing at The Golden Horseshoe. Character meets will include "Long Lost Friends" from Disney Afternoon, Mother and Father from Carousel of Progress, as well as Merlin, Flik and Atta, and the Fantasmic! Monkeys. Photo ops will celebrate past Disneyland Resort attractions and events, including the Main Street Electrical Parade, Club Buzz, and the Mad T Party.

Tickets for Sweethearts' Nite and 70 Years of Favorites start at $159 per person per night and will go on sale at Disneyland.com no earlier than 9am on Tuesday, December 9 for Inspire Key holders, on December 10 for all other Magic Key holders, and on December 11 to the public.

Disneyland also announced the dates for its three other After Dark events for 2026. The resort will announce later the details about these events, including ticket sales prices and dates.

Disney Channel Nite: April 12, 14 and 16

Star Wars Nite: April 28 and 30; May 4 and 6

Pride Nite: June 16 and 18

Replies (0)