Is Rise of the Resistance really the world's best theme park ride?

Is Disney's Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance really the best ride at any of the world's theme parks?

That is the question that you can help answer by voting in this year's Theme Park Insider Awards. Voting is open now.

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance has won our Best Attraction award for six years in a row, ever since it debuted in Disney's Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World in 2019. A second installation of the ride opened at Disneyland in early 2020.

It is not illogical for a great new attraction to claim and hold a crown for many years in a row. To be the new champ, something has to beat the old one. The pandemic in 2020 slowed the development of new theme park attractions, but 2025 has brought a new crop of challengers for Rise.

Can one of the new attractions at Universal Orlando's Universal Epic Universe theme park dethrone Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance? Is Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment a better attraction? What about Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry?

Again, it's your call - at least, collectively. Theme Park Insider readers may vote now for 2025's Best Theme Park Attraction as well as other awards in this year's honors. Here are the links:

Your votes don't just determine the award winners, which I will announce on January 1, 2026. They also determine the order in which we list each park's top attractions on our theme park visitors guides - one-page overviews and advice for visiting the top theme parks around the world.

So if you think some rides should be listed higher - or lower - than they are this year, voting now is your chance to fix that.

We have been surveying readers to rank attractions for more than 25 years, so I would like to thank everyone who has been part of our surveys in the past. And I would like to invite anyone who has not to jump in and submit some rankings this time. Please share this link with family, friends and colleagues and encourage them to vote, too.

Thank you for reading... and for voting!

