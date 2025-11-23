Are these Paris productions Disney's best holiday shows?

Merry Christmas from Disneyland Paris!

I am in Paris for, well, you will have to wait until tomorrow to find out why. But for now, I am enjoying the holiday festivities in what Imagineer and Disney Legend Tony Baxter has called Disney's most beautiful theme park.

Remember a week ago, when I called the rainy Anaheim weather for the first day of this year's Holidays at the Disneyland Resort "wintry"? Well, Mother Nature ordered up a big 'ol heap of karma for me today. Paris greeted me with a much sharper definition of "wintry," with rain and temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. The cast member checking me into my hotel this afternoon said that I had just missed snow yesterday.

Bundled up as best I could, I set out to sample Disneyland Paris' holiday festivities.

The weather certainly reminded me of holidays spent in much chillier places than Southern California and Central Florida. To that end, Disneyland Paris leans into its Christmas celebrations, with two of the best holiday shows I have seen from Disney, anywhere.

First up, let's enjoy Mickey's Dazzling Christmas Parade. More than just a procession, this is a castle show, too. The parade units do a lap around the entire hub before stopping to allow Mickey, Minnie, and the rest of the parade's Disney characters to hop off their floats for a stage show in the round on the hub. Yet the focus is Paris' Sleeping Beauty Castle, which the characters - with the help of Santa's magic - transform into a giant Christmas tree, complete with a Christmas star.

Granted, you need to arrive early - I showed up 40 minutes early on a rainy, not-particularly busy day, to claim a spot on the hub with a good view. The parade continues on Main Street and in Fantasyland, but you need to be on the hub for the castle show. If you do make that time investment, you will be rewarded with great holiday entertainment that shows off Disneyland Paris' greatest asset.

As soon as the parade left the hub, I high-tailed it over to Discoveryland and the Videopolis Theater for the park's Let's Sing Christmas show.

And I am so glad that I did. As the title suggests, the audience is invited to sing along with a quartet of carolers in traditional Victorian dress. Of course, since this is Disney, Mickey and Friends soon join the fun. Give this show extra credit for pairing Goofy with Clarabelle Cow, a character who deserves every moment of love that she gets. The audience clearly loved the production, clapping and singing along through several moments.

If you show up several minutes early and order food at the Cafe Hyperion, you can sit at one of the tables located on terraces at the back of the theater, affording you a much better view of the stage than I had down front, at the side. (Again, I barely made it in after the parade. Many were turned away.) Check the official Disneyland Paris app for showtimes. I would recommend Let's Sing Christmas and the parade as top priorities for anyone visiting Disneyland Paris during the holidays - regardless of the weather.

For more information about the park, including our reader recommendations and a link to buy authorized discounted tickets, please read our Visitors Guide to Disneyland Paris.

