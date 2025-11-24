SeaWorld veteran to take the lead as Six Flags CEO

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation has selected a long-time SeaWorld executive as its next president.

John Reilly will take over as Six Flags' President and Chief Executive Officer, effective December 8. Reilly most recently worked as CEO of Palace Entertainment, the Parques Reunindos subsidiary whose parks were purchased by Herschend. Before that Reilly served as interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer at SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment.

"After a thorough search process, we are thrilled to have appointed an accomplished and experienced leader with the right skillset to enable Six Flags to reach its full potential," Six Flags Chair-elect Marilyn Spiegel said. "John is joining at a critical moment for the Company, following the merger of Six Flags and Cedar Fair last year. With a fresh set of eyes, combined with significant experience optimizing theme park operations and performance, we believe John will harness the best of both legacy companies and will reinvigorate profitable growth at our underperforming parks."

"I am honored to serve as Six Flags’ next President and Chief Executive Officer and look forward to working with the Board, leadership team, and talented associates to deliver results," Reilly said. "The combination of Six Flags and Cedar Fair created an unrivaled collection of parks with immense opportunity, and I believe we can reach new heights and deliver significant near- and long-term growth. I am excited to deliver even greater experiences for our guests and value to our shareholders.”

We first met John back when he was the President of SeaWorld San Diego and took us for ride on Manta.

