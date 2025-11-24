SeaWorld veteran to take the lead as Six Flags CEO

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation has selected a long-time SeaWorld executive as its next president.
John Reilly will take over as Six Flags' President and Chief Executive Officer, effective December 8. Reilly most recently worked as CEO of Palace Entertainment, the Parques Reunindos subsidiary whose parks were purchased by Herschend. Before that Reilly served as interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer at SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment.
"After a thorough search process, we are thrilled to have appointed an accomplished and experienced leader with the right skillset to enable Six Flags to reach its full potential," Six Flags Chair-elect Marilyn Spiegel said. "John is joining at a critical moment for the Company, following the merger of Six Flags and Cedar Fair last year. With a fresh set of eyes, combined with significant experience optimizing theme park operations and performance, we believe John will harness the best of both legacy companies and will reinvigorate profitable growth at our underperforming parks."
"I am honored to serve as Six Flags’ next President and Chief Executive Officer and look forward to working with the Board, leadership team, and talented associates to deliver results," Reilly said. "The combination of Six Flags and Cedar Fair created an unrivaled collection of parks with immense opportunity, and I believe we can reach new heights and deliver significant near- and long-term growth. I am excited to deliver even greater experiences for our guests and value to our shareholders.”
We first met John back when he was the President of SeaWorld San Diego and took us for ride on Manta.
Agreed the_man26, but my worry here is that this guy's experience and sensibility will be ignored by the board, and he either is CEO in name only or leaves after a year because SF is gonna Six Flags.
I just can't bring myself to be encouraged by this, because we've been burned too many times thinking this company is going to turn a corner and they just go back to doing the same things that put them into this situation.
I think this is about as "safe" as the board could play this, which is in-line with the way Cedar Fair has been managed for the last 15 years or so (and opposite from the way SF has been ran, where up until Zimmerman they hadn't had a CEO that had actually worked at a theme park, like, ever).