Disney to introduce new Olaf character in Paris, Hong Kong

Walt Disney Imagineering has developed a new, life-sized walk-around Olaf character for Disney's theme parks.

Now, when you think about "life-sized," remember that Olaf is supposed to be rather small. And Disney's new animatronic will be that - just a couple of feet tall. Yet it will be a fully articulated character, much like the BDX robots that WDI has brought to Star Wars Galaxy's Edge.

You can get a first look at the new Olaf in the latest episode of WDI's "We Call It Imagineering."

The new Olaf will debut next spring in the World of Frozen lands in Paris and Hong Kong. Stay tuned tonight for more news about the Paris installation.

