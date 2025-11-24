Disney to introduce new Olaf character in Paris, Hong Kong

Walt Disney Imagineering has developed a new, life-sized walk-around Olaf character for Disney's theme parks.
Now, when you think about "life-sized," remember that Olaf is supposed to be rather small. And Disney's new animatronic will be that - just a couple of feet tall. Yet it will be a fully articulated character, much like the BDX robots that WDI has brought to Star Wars Galaxy's Edge.
You can get a first look at the new Olaf in the latest episode of WDI's "We Call It Imagineering."
The new Olaf will debut next spring in the World of Frozen lands in Paris and Hong Kong. Stay tuned tonight for more news about the Paris installation.
As both Disney and Universal have found, the idea of a "free roaming" walk-around animatronic character may not be what guests are expecting. Even the most complex programing and advanced robotics technology cannot defend against the unpredictability and utter disrespect and selfishness of the typical theme park guest. Just like the dragons in Berk, the old Trashcan in Tomorrowland, and the BDX Droids in Galaxy's Edge, I expect opportunities to meet this new Olaf to be extremely limited and in a strictly controlled environment.
What works great in front of well-educated press and industry insiders rarely works well in front of actual guests. Even with the advances that this character has - can reportedly cushion itself in the event of an accidental fall - no one wants to see a piece of technology probably worth 5x more than any car in the parking lot within arm's reach of a curious, unsupervised toddler or a rambunctious teenager. Now that Disney owns Fox, I hope that WDI has watched Season 6, Episode 4 of the Simpsons to know where this is all going - get your cameras and disposable flashes ready.