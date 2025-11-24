Disney's new theme park lands in Paris get their opening date

Disney's new Frozen land will open officially next March in France, Disneyland Paris announced today.

The new World of Frozen land will open officially March 29, 2026. It will be the second installation of Disney's Arendelle, following the land's 2023 debut at Hong Kong Disneyland.



World of Frozen in Paris

On the same day, Disneyland Paris will rebrand its Walt Disney Studios Park as Disney Adventure World. But this is more than just a simple renaming. Disney has greatly expanded the former V-shaped park, creating a new visual weenie leading guests entering the park from the reimagined Disney Premiere entry portal.

Heading straight back into the park from World Premiere, guests will follow the Adventure Way promenade, which will house the new Regal View Restaurant and Lounge as well as a new Tangled-themed spinner ride. At the end of the promenade, guests will find the Adventure Bay lagoon, which will be the home to a new nighttime spectacular, Disney Cascade of Light. Surrounding that will be the themed lands of Disney Adventure World, including World of Frozen and the upcoming The Lion King land. That land will include a new log flume ride - the first at the Disneyland Paris resort.

Paris' World of Frozen will feature a new installation of Hong Kong's Frozen Ever After ride in its village of Arendelle. However, the Paris land will not include the Wandering Oaken's Sliding Sleighs family roller coaster, which will remain exclusive to Hong Kong. But the land will include an Anna and Elsa character meet inside the Arendelle Castle, an icon that was not accessible to guests in Hong Kong.

I have been in Paris touring the World of Frozen and Adventure Way areas as part of Disney's press event for these projects. Stay tuned for detailed coverage here on Theme Park Insider later today and tomorrow.

