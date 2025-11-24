Robert Niles
First look at Disney's new nighttime spectacular

November 24, 2025, 4:02 PM · Today in Paris, Disney Live Entertainment introduced the new nighttime spectacular that will debut with Disney Adventure World on March 29, 2026 - Disney Cascade of Light.

Set on the park's Adventure Bay, the new production will feature fountains, World of Color-style water screens, and next-generation, purpose-built drones that will fly closer to the audience than ever before.

Featuring 379 drones, with 100 of those based on the water of the bay, Cascade of Light will use new, lighter drones from Disney's long-time partner Dronisos. Designed for exclusive use in drone shows, these drones will be lighter and able to fly thorough water screens and in more adverse conditions than repurposed drones used in other productions. Though Disney is designing A and B versions of the production to accommodate rough weather, the new drones will be able to fly in winds up to 21 mph.

The drones will fly low to the crowd - at heights up to 148 feet. They will take off from a central platform that will float out into the bay two hours before showtime. Pyro also will fire from the platform, and four additional platforms around the central one will project the water screens.

Avengers in Disney Cascade of Light
Avengers. Concept art courtesy Disney

Up in Disney Cascade of Light
Up

Show Producer Ben Spalding talked us through the show, which is themed to inspiration, and how people become heroes.

Russtinator
Russell Meyer
November 24, 2025 at 4:40 PM

So pretty much what Rivers of Light should have been at DAK.

