What to expect in Disney's World of Frozen and Adventure Way

Now that we know that Paris' World of Frozen and Disney Adventure World open officially on March 29, 2026, let's talk about what Disney fans can expect.

Disney Adventure World is the new name for Disneyland Paris' second gate, which has been known as Walt Disney Studios Park since its 2002 debut. With the expansion, Disney has added two new lands to the park, with a third new land on the way in a few years.

I was invited by Disney to tour the new lands today. (At my expense, BTW. This was not a hosted trip.) Here is what I saw, and you can expect, starting next March.

World of Frozen

Standing at the far end of the park, World of Frozen will feature Paris' installation of Frozen Ever After, the indoor boat ride that debuted in Hong Kong Disneyland's World of Frozen in 2023. (Watch the POV.)



Arendelle Castle

Next to the ride stands Arendelle Castle, which guests could not enter in Hong Kong. It was just decorative there. But in Paris, Disney has fixed that and made the castle the home of World of Frozen's meet and greet with Queens Anna and Elsa. This will be a reservation-based meet and greet, so get that official Disneyland Paris app ready on your phone before you visit, as that is where you will need to book your time to see the Queens.

If you don't make it into the castle, you still can see the Queens live in the new Celebration in Arendelle show on Arendelle Bay. This 10 to 15-minute show will parade characters from Frozen on boats, as Arendelle celebrates its "Snowflower Day," commemorating the day that Anna's act of love saved Arendelle from an eternity in ice. The show also will feature an original composition by "Frozen" songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.



Celebration in Arendelle. Concept art courtesy Disney

This show will be exclusive to Paris, which will not have the Playhouse in the Woods show from Hong Kong. Guests in Arendelle also will be invited to meet Disney's new, size-appropriate Olaf character, who will walk the land. You can read more about that innovative new robot - and watch of video of it in action - in Disney to introduce new Olaf character in Paris, Hong Kong.

Hungry? World of Frozen's restaurant will be the Nordic Crowns Tavern, which takes the place of the Golden Crocus Inn in Hong Kong, though the restaurant looks the same and is located in the same place within the land.



Nordic Crowns Tavern

The food served at Nordic Crowns Tavern also will differ from Golden Crocus Inn. In Paris, the restaurant will serve bowls where you can choose your own base (mashed potatoes or quinoa), protein (meatballs, salmon, or veggie balls), and sauce (cranberry sauce or mustard sauce). All bowls will include vegetables, as well. Kids meals offer the same choice, but in smaller portions.

Disney will offer plenty of new Frozen-themed merch in the land. The most notable might be Rúna, the interactive troll toy that Disney will sell in the Fjord View Shop. We got a sneak peek at the toy in action.

In all, World of Frozen is a cozy theme park land, where the building and merch are designed to look hand-made from natural material. While the land lacks the size of the Hong Kong original, its position on Adventure Bay (see below) gives it different, stronger energy than the more isolated version in Hong Kong.

Adventure Way and Bay

Guests will access World of Frozen via the new central park pathway, Adventure Way.



Adventure Way. Photo courtesy Disney

With green-painted fixtures in an Art nouveaux style, mixed with various Mediterranean and Victorian influences, Adventure Way immediately reminded me of the central plaza in a certain other theme park that opened this year. Is this Disney's Epic Adventure?



Does anyone else see this?

At the end of the promenade is the park's new lagoon, Adventure Bay. But before we get there, Adventure Way will offer a new entry to the park's Toy Story Land, and beyond that, a new family spinner ride, Raiponce Tangled Spin.



Raiponce Tangled Spin

Yes, it's the teacups, but with lantern-adorned boats replacing the cups. And they will spin underneath an impressively decorated canopy that looks to have been painted by Rapunzel herself.



Ceiling above Raiponce Tangled Spin

An "Up"-themed waveswinger will accompany this ride, on the other side of Adventure Way. But there was no evidence that anything has been installed yet at that site, nor has Disney announced a name or opening date for the ride.

Just beyond Raiponce Tangled Spin lies what might be the highlight of Adventure Way, Regal View Restaurant and Lounge. Let's take a guided tour through this table-service character meal restaurant in what Disney is calling its princesses' home away from home.

The lounge features design accents inspired by Disney artist Eyvind Earle, in a handsome room that offers what might be an even better view of Adventure Bay and the World or Frozen beyond it. (Disney did not want us to get too up-close with our published photos and videos of those views, due to construction remaining out in the open before the lands' public debut.)

Finally, Adventure Bay will be the home to Disney's newest nighttime spectacular, Disney Cascade of Light. This show will feature water screen projections, fountains, pyro and several hundred low-flying, custom-built show drones. You can read and watch all the available details about this new production in First look at Disney's new nighttime spectacular.

Next up will be Disney's first theme park land themed to The Lion King, featuring a Tiana's-style flume ride of Pride Rock. No opening date yet on that one. Each land that guests can access from Adventure Way will lead to single-IP-themed lands: Avengers Campus, Toy Story Land, World of Frozen, and eventually, The Lion King. (Should we call those access points "portals," then? Yeah, I went there.) Clues on lampposts around the Adventure Bay suggest one more potential IP land, which smart money might bet on being Avatar. But Disney has confirmed nothing about that.

Again, the rest of all this opens officially March 29, 2026. For tickets to the Disneyland Paris theme parks, please visit our partner's Disneyland Paris tickets page. Remember that whenever you buy tickets or book vacations through our partners, a small portion of that goes to support Theme Park Insider. So you can support independent media while getting a great deal at the same time.

Finally, to keep up with more Disney and theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (0)