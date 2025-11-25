Use this code to save on theme park and attraction tickets

Theme Park Insider's U.S. ticket partner is offering a special discount code that can save you an extra $5-10 on admissions this holiday season.

Use the code "CYBER" when buying select tickets via our partner's U.S. attraction tickets page. The extra savings are available on select tickets to Disneyland, Legoland in California, Florida and New York, the San Diego Zoo, Kennedy Space Center, and Fun Spot in Orlando and Kissimmee. You also can use the code when buying CityPass tickets through the store.

The code is valid through December 2.

Other discounts are available on tickets to Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Orlando, and SeaWorld in Orlando and San Diego. You do not need the extra discount code for those.

Again, here is the link to browse ticket deals through our partner's U.S. attraction tickets page.

Remember that whenever you buy tickets or book vacations through our partners, a small portion of that goes to support Theme Park Insider. So you can support independent news while getting a great deal at the same time.

