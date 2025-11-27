Hong Kong Disneyland responds to deadly fire tragedy

Hong Kong Disneyland canceled its nighttime spectacular Thursday night as part of its response to the deadly fire in the city.

The fire started Wednesday afternoon at the Wang Fuk Court apartment towers in Hong Kong's Tai Po district. The blaze has killed more than 80 people, with more than 200 people still missing. Hong Kong and Chinese authorities reportedly have arrested managers at the construction company that was working on the towers, which had been covered by flammable bamboo scaffolding and green construction netting. (Have we learned nothing from Grenfell Tower?)

Obviously, no one in the community wants to see a celebratory pyro demonstration right now. As a result, Hong Kong Disneyland canceled tonight's performance of Momentous: Party in the Night Sky. The park also is rendering its website home page and social media profiles in black and white today, in mourning for the victims.

Guests who entered the park on Thursday also will be allowed to use that ticket for free reentry on another day within the next six months.

