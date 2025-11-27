Falcons Flight set for December debut

Falcons Flight will open on December 31, Six Flags Qiddiya City said today on its social media.

The Intamin coaster will be the world's tallest, fastest and longest when it debuts. Qiddiya City threw some shade at the current coaster speed record holder with a note "no goggles needed" on its social media reel today.

That current record holder, Formula Rossa at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, provides googles for its riders, which are required. That coaster launches out of the indoor theme park to run its course on a sandy lot outside.

Despite being an outdoor coaster on the Arabian peninsula that runs even faster than Formula Rossa, Falcons Flight will not require the eye protection. The coaster has been one of the most highly anticipated new thrill rides in the world since it was announced.

Six Flags Qiddiya City opens December 31, but the park had not said explicitly that Falcons Flight will be among its open rides until today.

