What was SeaWorld thinking with its new disability policy?

Let's talk about an eye-raising decision from SeaWorld.

The Orlando park has banned guests from using rollator walkers with seats inside the park. That decision has elicited many complaints from affected fans. Some people even complained to federal authorities, and now the U.S. Department of Justice is reported to be investigating SeaWorld's policy.

SeaWorld responded with a statement to local reporters in Orlando.

"After a comprehensive review, we updated our policy regarding rollators with seats due to misuse and safety-related incidents in the parks," a park spokesperson said. "Because guest safety is our top priority, the updated policy also addresses situations in which these devices were being used as wheelchairs, which is not permitted by manufacturers."

SeaWorld describes its new policy on its website:

"As part of our regular review of safety and accessibility practices, we have updated our guidance regarding rollators and wheeled walkers with seats at SeaWorld Orlando. As a result, rollators and wheeled walkers with seats are not permitted at our Orlando parks.

"If a guest arrives with a mobility device that is not permitted under this policy, an Ambassador at security screening will assist. Their device can be checked and held while they use an approved rollator without a seat or a wheelchair, both provided at no cost. Approved rollators and wheeled walkers without seats remain permitted."

Rollators with seats can be great assets for people who retain some mobility, but who need additional stability when walking, as well as a convenient place to sit and rest from time to time. It's a welcome alternative to a wheelchair for certain people, as it allows a person to continue to use and develop their ability to walk. As many people learn when growing older, walking becomes a "use it or lose it" ability.

SeaWorld's decision raising the question why the park decided to bar a particular type of equipment rather than kicking out people who were misusing their equipment in the park. Perhaps SeaWorld tried that, and those actions did not work because the problem became so widespread. Without specific details from SeaWorld describing incidents that led to its decision, we only can speculate.

No matter what, the result is that many people who use these devices responsibly have lost their ability to use them at SeaWorld Orlando, just because a few other people were behaving irresponsibly. That does not seem like a very hospitable solution to me.

I would love to hear more perspective, if you have first-person experience with this new policy and what prompted it.

Replies (1)