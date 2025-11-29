Can Universal's new Epic Universe beat Tokyo DisneySea?

Is Universal Orlando's new theme park ready to be considered among the world's best?

Universal Epic Universe opened officially in May. The new park offers several attractions that have won praise as being among the best in the world. But what about the entire park?

Tokyo DisneySea won our Theme Park Insider Award as the world's Best Theme Park last year. Is Epic Universe already good enough to challenge DisneySea for that honor? Or is it another park's turn to sit atop the industry?

Past winners of the award include Epic Universe's sibling Islands of Adventure as well as Disneyland and Efteling. Which theme park do you think should win our honor this time?

Theme Park Insider readers like you may vote now for 2025's Best Theme Park as well as other awards in this year's honors. Here are the links:

Your votes don't just determine the award winners, which I will announce on January 1, 2026. They also determine the order in which we list each park's top attractions on our theme park visitors guides - one-page overviews and advice for visiting the top theme parks around the world.

So if you think some rides should be listed higher - or lower - than they are this year, voting now is your chance to fix that.

