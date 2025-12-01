Harry Potter is coming to Legoland in Germany

Legoland owner Merlin Entertainments has announced a deal with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences to create a Harry Potter-themed land at Legoland Deutschland, in Germany.

The land would be the world's first themed to the Lego Harry Potter line of building-brick toys. It also will bring the world's first Harry Potter-themed guest accommodation to the German resort. Universal Studios, which has developed Harry Potter-themed lands at its theme parks in Hollywood, Orlando, Beijing and Osaka, Japan, has not opened any Potter-themed hotels in its portfolio, so this is quite the get for Merlin.

"Partnering with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences is the ultimate showcase of what we do best – transforming the world’s most iconic brands into memorable, immersive experiences for millions of guests," Merlin CEO Fiona Eastwood said. "Our longstanding partnership with the Lego Group has already delivered joyful moments of play for families, and now, by bringing the Wizarding World to life in brick form at Legoland, we’re raising the bar for creativity and innovation like never before. We’re incredibly excited to unveil Lego Harry Potter on an epic scale, as we accelerate the growth of Legoland Resorts and elevate them into world-class destinations. This partnership launches at our Resort in Germany and marks Merlin’s largest-ever single investment into an existing site, reflecting our strategy to prioritise locations with the greatest growth potential. I can’t wait to see our brilliant creative teams come together to bring this magical new land to life, enchanting fans with spellbinding adventures and iconic characters."

This will not the the first time that Legoland has used the Harry Potter theme in its parks. Years ago, for example, the Hideaways play area at Legoland California had a Harry Potter theme, decorated with Lego Harry Potter characters. Legoland removed that overlay years before before Universal Studios Hollywood opened its Wizarding World land.

"Working alongside Merlin Entertainments and the Lego Group over the years has always led to unforgettable and unique experiences for fans and we are thrilled to extend the partnership with one of our most beloved franchises," Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences EVP Peter Van Rohden said. "We are always looking for new ways for the millions of Harry Potter fans around the world to extend the magic and further connect with the iconic films. This new destination will allow fans to step into in the familiar Lego Harry Potter aesthetic they have been constructing for years and physically experience the Wizarding World like never before."

No word yet on specific attractions for the new land, much less an opening timeline. Merlin promises additional announcements about its Lego Harry Potter land over the next 12 months.

In addition to this new land, Warner Bros. has licensed Potter a new Wizarding World land at the Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi park on Yas Island. Miral has been posting for contractors to work on that land but also has yet to announce its design or opening date.

For more travel and theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (0)