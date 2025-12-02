Bluey leads what's new at Disneyland in 2026

What's coming to Disneyland in 2026? Ticket and hotel deals, special events... and Bluey.

The Disneyland Resort this morning announced its 2026 line-up. Leading the way is the opening of "Bluey's Best Day Ever!" in Disneyland's Fantasyland Theatre. The theater will be dressed as Bluey's school, with Bluey and her sister Bingo appearing on stage throughout the day with comedy performers and musicians. Guests will be encouraged to dance and play along in this interactive activation. The Troubadour Tavern next door also will serve a new menu of food inspired by the animated series. Bluey's Best Day Ever opens March 22 and will continue throughout the year.



Bluey's Best Day Ever. Concept image courtesy Disneyland

Bluey also will appear starting next summer at Walt Disney World's Disney's Animal Kingdom, in Conservation Station, and on select U.S. sailings on Disney Cruise Line next year.

Other Disneyland attraction changes in 2026 will include the returns of Paint the Night, Wondrous Journeys, and The Celebrate Happy Cavalcade in January, Hyperspace Mountain on April 28, the new "The Mandalorian and Grogu" mission on Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run on May 22, and Soarin’ Across America on July 2. Monsters, Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue! is expected to close in January to make way for the new Avatar ride. And the final day for the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration will be August 9.

Disneyland events

Disneyland also announced its festival and special events schedule for 2026:

January 23 - February 22: Lunar New Year at Disney California Adventure

February 20-21 and February 27-Feb.28: Celebrate Gospel at Downtown Disney

February 22: Anaheim Ducks Day at Disney California Adventure

March 6 - April 27: Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

June 19: Disney on the Yard at Downtown Disney

August 13: D23 Day

August 13-16: Disney Jr. Let’s Play! Party at Disney California Adventure and Downtown Disney

August 21 - October 31: Halloween Time at Disneyland Resort

August 21 - November 2: Plaza de la Familia at Disney California Adventure

November 18 - end of the year: Holidays at the Disneyland Resort

Those events are included with park admission. Disneyland previously announced the dates for its 2026, hard-ticket Disneyland After Dark events. Today, the park announced the dates for the return of Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure, which starts August 18 and runs for a record 33 nights. Tickets will go on sale for that at a later day to be announced.

August 18, 20, 23, 25, 27, 30

September 1, 3, 6, 8, 10, 13, 15, 17, 20, 22, 24, 27, 29

October 1, 4, 6, 8, 11, 13, 15, 18, 20, 22, 25, 27, 29, 31

Disneyland deals

Disneyland's three-day ticket deal for California Residents goes on sale tomorrow. That one starts at $249 for a Park Hopper and is valid for visits starting January 1 through May 21, 2026. There is no 14-day fuse on the use of the tickets, but park reservations will be required to use them and those will be limited. To take advantage of this deal, please check our partner's Disneyland tickets page, starting tomorrow.

In addition, Disneyland will have a Kids’ Summer Ticket Offer going on sale January 21. That one will be valid for visits from May 22 through September 7. The price will start at $50 for a one-day Park Hopper for children ages 3 through 9. Two and three day tickets also will be available, along with Lightning Lane Multi Pass upgrades.

Also on January 21, Disneyland will offer up to 25% on stays of four or more nights, from May 22 through September 7, at its resort hotels. If you wanted to visit earlier in the year, Disneyland is also offering 25% on stays of three or more nights from January 1 through May 21. To book those deals, please contact our travel agent for a free, no-obligation vacation quote.

Remember that whenever you buy tickets or book vacations through our partners, a small portion of that goes to support Theme Park Insider. So you can support independent media while getting a great deal at the same time.

