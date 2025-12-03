Walt Disney World highlights changes, additions for 2026

One day after Disneyland shared its 2026 plans, the Walt Disney World Resort has announced what's coming to its theme parks next year.

Like at Disneyland, Bluey is coming to Walt Disney World in 2026, in a new exhibit at Disney's Animal Kingdom that will feature animals from Bluey's Australia. But Disney has plenty of other new additions and enhancements to offer next year, as the resort looks to attract fans before the Tropical Americas land opens at DAK in 2027, kicking off a run of major new land debuts at the resort.

Disney will be offering free kids' dining plans with the purchase of adult dining plans next year, for example. And the resort is promising more deals and incentives for families staying at its hotels in 2026. Here is the schedule that Disney has announced today.

January 16 - February 23

EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

February

New animatronics on Frozen Ever After at EPCOT

March 4- June 1

EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival

Spring

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad reopens at Magic Kingdom with new effects

Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin reopens at Magic Kingdom with handheld blasters and interactive targets

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith closes at Disney's Hollywood Studios

May 22

Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run debuts new "The Mandalorian and Grogu" mission, at Disney's Hollywood Studios

Memorial Day

Soarin' Across America opens at EPCOT. (This is opening more than a month before the film debuts in California on July 2.)

Summer

Return of Cool Kid Summer across the resort

Debut of Bluey and Bingo in Conservation Station at Disney's Animal Kingdom

Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live! opens in rebranded Walt Disney Studios land in Disney's Hollywood Studios

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets opens at Disney's Hollywood Studios

Late summer

The Magic of Disney Animation playground and character meet opens in rebranded Walt Disney Studios land in Disney's Hollywood Studios

Later in the year, EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, Disney Jollywood Nights, and EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays also will return at specific dates to be announced.

