Walt Disney World highlights changes, additions for 2026

December 3, 2025, 9:00 AM · One day after Disneyland shared its 2026 plans, the Walt Disney World Resort has announced what's coming to its theme parks next year.

Like at Disneyland, Bluey is coming to Walt Disney World in 2026, in a new exhibit at Disney's Animal Kingdom that will feature animals from Bluey's Australia. But Disney has plenty of other new additions and enhancements to offer next year, as the resort looks to attract fans before the Tropical Americas land opens at DAK in 2027, kicking off a run of major new land debuts at the resort.

Disney will be offering free kids' dining plans with the purchase of adult dining plans next year, for example. And the resort is promising more deals and incentives for families staying at its hotels in 2026. Here is the schedule that Disney has announced today.

Later in the year, EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, Disney Jollywood Nights, and EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays also will return at specific dates to be announced.

Replies (1)

ChadH
Chad H
December 3, 2025 at 11:54 AM

Looks like a pretty tame year.

