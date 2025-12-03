Walt Disney World highlights changes, additions for 2026

Disneyland shared its 2026 plans, the Walt Disney World Resort has announced what's coming to its theme parks next year.One day after
Like at Disneyland, Bluey is coming to Walt Disney World in 2026, in a new exhibit at Disney's Animal Kingdom that will feature animals from Bluey's Australia. But Disney has plenty of other new additions and enhancements to offer next year, as the resort looks to attract fans before the Tropical Americas land opens at DAK in 2027, kicking off a run of major new land debuts at the resort.
Disney will be offering free kids' dining plans with the purchase of adult dining plans next year, for example. And the resort is promising more deals and incentives for families staying at its hotels in 2026. Here is the schedule that Disney has announced today.
January 16 - February 23
February
March 4- June 1
Spring
May 22
Memorial Day
Summer
Late summer
Later in the year, EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, Disney Jollywood Nights, and EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays also will return at specific dates to be announced.
To see what else is available at the Walt Disney World theme parks, please check out our one-page visitors guides, which include our reader rankings as well as on-ride videos and links to reviews:
For assistance in planning a Walt Disney World vacation, please contact our travel agent for a free, no-obligation vacation quote. Remember that whenever you buy tickets or book vacations through our partners, a small portion of that goes to support Theme Park Insider. So you can support independent media while getting a great deal at the same time.
Finally, to keep up with more Disney and theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.
You must be registered and logged in to submit a comment.
Looks like a pretty tame year.