Universal serves another happy Grinchmas

It's Grinchmas time again. This morning, Universal Studios Hollywood invited me (and others) out for a little time with The Grinch and the citizens of Whoville before the park opened.

It's a big year for The Grinch this year, appearing in TV commercials and fast food tie-ins. So I just had to ask him about his business deals, career plans... and Walton Goggins playing him in new commercials.

The Grinch is meeting fans throughout the day in Universal Plaza, which the home for Grinchmas celebrations at Universal Studios Hollywood again this year. In addition to meeting The Grinch, park visitors can sit down for Storytime with Cindy Lou Who, reading Dr. Seuss' "How the Grinch Stole Christmas!"

You can find Grinch-themed sweets and snacks for sale in Universal Plaza. But for Grinch-themed meals, the Hollywood and Dine restaurant just a few steps away on the Upper Lot has a new Grinchmas menu.



Grinchmas food at Universal Studios Hollywood

Here are some of the dishes for sale in these locations. From left,

Max's Hot Dog: Giant 22” hot dog with chili, cheese and fried potato strings

Gooey Gobble Melt: Turkey and Swiss cheese melt with creamy slaw and cranberry aioli, served with curly fries [$15.99]

Who-Hash: Loaded tater tots with brisket sauce, grilled onions and dressing [$16.99]

Dumpit to Crumpit Onion Rings: Onion rings loaded with chicken, bacon, jalapeños and white queso [$13.99] Grinch Donut [$12.99]

Who Pudding: Filled with raspberry jam [$9.99]

Who-B-Q Roast Beastwich: Beef brisket, honey barbecue corn chips, pickles and barbecue sauce on a spiral croissant bun, served with curly fries [$18.99]

Klubwich: Turkey, Swiss cheese, ham and bacon topped with mayonnaise, lettuce and tomatoes, served on toasted bread with curly fries [$18.99]

Who-bilation Funnel Cake: With strawberry sauce, vanilla ice cream, and Cap'n Crunch's Crunch Berries? cereal [$13.99]

Stick a Doodle Corn Dog: Corn dog coated in cheddar cheese sauce and cereal, served with curly fries [$14.99]

In the evenings, Universal lights its 65-foot Grinchmas tree in a 5:45 pm ceremony. Grinchmas is just one of the holiday celebrations at the park. Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter also returned this year, with The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle projection show, carols from the Frog Choir, and seasonal decorations. You also can find holiday decorations in Super Nintendo World and on Universal Boulevard.

