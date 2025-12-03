Legoland sets the opening date for new Galacticoaster

Legoland California's new space-themed land has its opening date.

The Carlsbad theme park has announced that its new Lego Galaxy land will open officially on March 6, 2026. The new land will feature Legoland's Galacticoaster - the park's first indoor roller coaster. The ART Engineering launch coaster will offer a digital design feature for riders, who can select in the preshow from 625 possible combinations to design a digital version of their ride vehicle.

The coaster also is coming to Legoland Florida, though that park has yet to confirm a specific opening date.

"Amid the holiday cheer, we were 'over the moon' to unveil details about our new land, Lego Galaxy, which is part of Merlin Entertainments' largest investment in the Legoland Parks," Legoland California Resort President Kurt Stocks said. "It's inspired by the very first Lego space sets from the 1970s and celebrates the imagination that has captivated generations. We can't wait for March, when new and longtime fans get to experience the nostalgia of the past, the creativity of today, and the adventures yet to come."

In the meantime, Legoland is celebrating the holiday season on select dates through January 4, with holiday-themed shows, decorations and photo ops, as well as character meets and special holiday food and drinks.

