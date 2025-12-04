Here is when Disneyland's nighttime spectaculars will return

Disneyland has announced the return dates for its Paint the Night parade and Wondrous Journeys nighttime spectacular.

The shows have been on hiatus for the Holidays at the Disneyland Resort season, when Disneyland presents its A Christmas Fantasy parade and Believe in Holiday Magic fireworks instead. But those go away with end of Disneyland's holiday season on January 7.

The Wondrous Journeys show, which includes projections and fireworks on select nights, will return the next evening, on January 8. Mickey Mouse and friends will switch back to their 70th anniversary outfits on that date, too. Disneyland is celebrating its 70th anniversary all year, with that event concluding on August 9 next year.

The anniversary's The Celebrate Happy Cavalcade will return January 9. Paint the Night will then resume on January 30. Guests now may book the Plaza Inn's Paint the Night dining package via the Disneyland website and app.

