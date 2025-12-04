Disneyland is changing its Magic Key program, again

Disneyland is changing one of the four tiers in its annual pass program.

Disneyland's Magic Key program currently offers four tiers.

Inspire Key: $1,899 - includes all but 10 days around Christmas, plus free parking

Believe Key: $1,474 - Blocks out holidays, two weeks at Christmas, Spring Break, and weekends during Halloween Time and Holidays. 50% discount on parking

Enchant Key: $974 - Also blocks out weekdays during the summer and the parking discount is just 25% at Toy Story.

Imagine Key: $599 - for Southern California residents only, this blocks out all weekends, the summer, and holidays. Same 25% off Toy Story parking

Starting January 13, the Enchant Key will no longer be available for renewal. Current Enchant Key holder may continue to use their pass until it expires. On that date, Disneyland will introduce a new Explore Key pass.

The Explore Key will take the Enchant Key's space in the four tiers. The new pass will add admission on weekdays on June and July, which were blocked out with the Enchant Key. The Explore Key will sell for $999.

The Inspire and Believe Keys are now on sale, with the new Explore Key and the SoCal resident Imagine Key going back on sale on January 13, no earlier than 9am Pacific. You can find links to buy and more information on Disneyland's website.

This is the second time that Disneyland has changes its Magic Key tiers. Disneyland previously retired its top-tier Dream Key, which had no blockout dates, in August 2022, after a passholder lawsuit over reservations. (All Magic Key passes require passholders to make park reservations to use the passes.) Disneyland introduced the Inspire Key at that time.

