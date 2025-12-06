Encanto gets closer to its new home at Walt Disney World

La Familia Madrigal is one step closer to moving into its new Walt Disney World home.

Walt Disney Imagineering has passed another construction milestone for its Tropical Americas project at Disney's Animal Kingdom. Imagineers and Disney's construction contractors have put up the first vertical steel for the show building that will house the new land's "Encanto"-themed ride.

Enjoy this construction update from WDI:

"The first-ever 'Encanto'-themed attraction will bring casita to life as guests join the beloved Madrigal family on the day Antonio receives his special gift, the ability to communicate with animals," Disney has said of this new attraction.



Concept art courtesy Disney

The Encanto ride will be the largest addition to the land, which reimagines the old Dinoland USA space at Disney's Animal Kingdom. The land's other major attraction will be an Indiana Jone ride. That will be a retheme of the Dinosaur attraction, which closes February 1. Dinosaur uses the same ride system and layout as the Indiana Jones rides at Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea.

In addition to these two rides, Tropical Americas also will offer a new carousel ride, "featuring intricate wood carvings of animals from Disney stories, created by an Esperanza resident," according to Disney.

Tropical Americas will open sometime in 2027 at Disney's Animal Kingdom.

Replies (1)