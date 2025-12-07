Is Universal's VelociCoaster still the world's best roller coaster?

Is Universal's Jurassic World VelociCoaster still the best roller coaster in the world?

That is the question that you can help answer by voting in this year's Theme Park Insider Awards. There is just one week to go to vote, and today, we are putting the Best Roller Coaster battle in the spotlight.

VelociCoaster is the defending champion in this category, but there remains strong competition from other great coasters around the world. Including a newcomer from across the Universal Orlando Resort - Stardust Racers.

Can Stardust Racers challenge for our roller coaster crown in its first year? Or can Europa-Park's Voltron Nevera build upon its debut last year to move up three spots to number one? Or maybe Cedar Point's Steel Vengeance can reclaim the honor it once held. You can see the results of last year's voting here: World's Best Roller Coasters.

Theme Park Insider readers' votes will determine the winner in this and other categories. Here are the links to vote:

Submitting your rankings via the links above is the easiest way to get them counted. But if you prefer, I now am accepting emailed ballots, as well. Simply email me your ranking of up to 40 roller coasters worldwide, to themeparkinsider@gmail.com. You may submit your rankings of up to 40 attractions overall in the Best Attraction category to themeparkinsider@gmail.com, as well.

Your votes will determin the award winners, which I will announce on January 1, 2026. They also will determine the order in which we list each park's top attractions on our theme park visitors guides - one-page overviews and advice for visiting the top theme parks around the world.

So if you think some rides should be listed higher - or lower - than they are this year, voting now is your chance to fix that.

Please share this link with family, friends and colleagues and encourage them to vote, too. Thank you for reading... and for voting!

Replies (1)