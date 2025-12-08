Legoland sets new roller coaster debut date in Florida

Legoland Florida now has confirmed the opening date for its new Galacticoaster family roller coaster. And it is one week before California's.
Legoland is building new Lego Galaxy-themed indoor roller coasters at its theme parks in Carlsbad, California and Winter Haven, Florida. The ART Engineering launch coasters will be owner Merlin Entertainments' largest investment in the Legoland Parks. Merlin is spending $90 million on the projects, which include a Lego Galaxy-themed land around the coaster in California.
Last week, Legoland California announced that it would open Lego Galaxy and Galacticoaster on March 6, 2026. Now Legoland Florida has revealed that its installation of the coaster will be the first to launch - on February 27.
So far, this is the first confirmed new attraction opening of 2026. Here are the confirmed dates that have been announced for new attractions next year:
For our updated list of major new attractions planned around the world for next year and beyond, please visit our Plan ahead for new theme park attractions page.
I scrolled way down, expecting this list to be much longer - it's 6. Only 6 attractions have confirmed opening dates for 2026 and two of them are the same ride. Hopefully we see news about the larger attractions next, because if we get another delay on Mattel Adventure Park, I think I'm going to lose faith that it happens at all.