Legoland sets new roller coaster debut date in Florida

Legoland Florida now has confirmed the opening date for its new Galacticoaster family roller coaster. And it is one week before California's.

Legoland is building new Lego Galaxy-themed indoor roller coasters at its theme parks in Carlsbad, California and Winter Haven, Florida. The ART Engineering launch coasters will be owner Merlin Entertainments' largest investment in the Legoland Parks. Merlin is spending $90 million on the projects, which include a Lego Galaxy-themed land around the coaster in California.

Last week, Legoland California announced that it would open Lego Galaxy and Galacticoaster on March 6, 2026. Now Legoland Florida has revealed that its installation of the coaster will be the first to launch - on February 27.

So far, this is the first confirmed new attraction opening of 2026. Here are the confirmed dates that have been announced for new attractions next year:

February 27: Galacticoaster opens at Legoland Florida

March 6: Galacticoaster and Lego Galaxy open at Legoland California

March 22: Bluey's Best Day Ever opens at Disneyland

March 29: World of Frozen, Adventure Way, Raiponce Tangled Spin, and Disney Cascade of Light open in the renamed Disney Adventure World theme park at Disneyland Paris

May 22: Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run debuts new "The Mandalorian and Grogu" mission at Disneyland and Disney's Hollywood Studios

July 2: Soarin' Across America opens at Disney California Adventure

For our updated list of major new attractions planned around the world for next year and beyond, please visit our Plan ahead for new theme park attractions page.

