Six Flags parks set 2026 opening dates

Six Flags theme parks have begun posting their operating calendars for 2026.
Three of the company's parks in California and one in Texas remain open - at least on weekends - throughout the year. But most parks take the winter off before returning in spring. Here are the confirmed reopening dates for all the Six Flags parks that have published their 2026 operating dates.
We are still awaiting official opening dates for other big parks in the chain, including Canada's Wonderland, Cedar Point, and Kings Island. Stay tuned, as we will share those with you as soon as they are available. But for now, these are the dates to keep in mind for those who might be thinking about a spring break or early season roller coaster roadtrip in 2026.
I find it interesting that Six Flags made a pretty big deal about this announcement, but left out many of the most popular legacy Cedar Fair parks. Many of the regional parks not mentioned here are hosting Holiday events this winter, so perhaps the chain is taking a wait and see approach to continuing the events at these parks in 2026 and don't want to announce next year's calendar until they're sure they want to commit to another year of Holiday in the Park/Winterfest. If you enjoy these events and live near a park that is running a holiday event, make sure you get to the park so these events don't completely disappear from the calendar.
It's probably also worth noting that Six Flags finally consolidated their parks into a single mobile app, so if your "home" park was a legacy Cedar Fair park, you will be directed to download the Six Flags app the next time you open the park app.
Kinda weird that SFNE and SFDL don't go daily until late June. Maybe a staffing thing.