Six Flags parks set 2026 opening dates

Six Flags theme parks have begun posting their operating calendars for 2026.

Three of the company's parks in California and one in Texas remain open - at least on weekends - throughout the year. But most parks take the winter off before returning in spring. Here are the confirmed reopening dates for all the Six Flags parks that have published their 2026 operating dates.

Knott's Berry Farm: Open daily year round. (Closed Christmas)

Six Flags Magic Mountain: Open Friday-Monday year round. Open daily March 20 - April 13, then from April 24 on.

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom: Open weekends year round. No daily opening date yet.

Six Flags Fiesta Texas: Open weekends year round. Open daily May 14.

Six Flags Over Texas: Opens February 28. Open daily May 21.

Six Flags Great Adventure: Opens March 28. Open daily May 21.

California's Great America: Opens March 28. Open daily-ish May 28. (Park closes on select dates in summer.)

Six Flags New England: Opens April 11. Open daily June 17.

Worlds of Fun: Opens April 24. Open daily May 29.



Six Flags St. Louis: Opens April 25. Open daily May 22.

Valleyfair: Opens May 9. Open daily May 20.

Six Flags Darien Lake: Opens May 15. Open daily June 24

We are still awaiting official opening dates for other big parks in the chain, including Canada's Wonderland, Cedar Point, and Kings Island. Stay tuned, as we will share those with you as soon as they are available. But for now, these are the dates to keep in mind for those who might be thinking about a spring break or early season roller coaster roadtrip in 2026.

Replies (2)