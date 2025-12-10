Legoland taps Busch Gardens chief as new Park President

Legoland Florida has a new leader at the top. And the park's new president won't have to move far for this new gig.

Merlin Entertainments has announced that Brian Bacica is the new Park President for Legoland Florida Resort, overseeing the theme park, water park, Sea Life aquarium, and hotel properties.

"Legoland Florida Resort is entering an incredibly exciting period of expansion and innovation, and I’m honored to lead the team as we deliver on some highly anticipated park updates" Bacica said. "With major investments like Galacticoaster on the horizon, we have an extraordinary opportunity to build new experiences that spark imagination, strengthen family connections, and elevate Central Florida as a must-visit destination for families."

Bacica comes to the Winter Haven resort from Tampa, where he worked as Park President for Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. Bacica held that job since July of this year. Prior to that, Bacica headed the team at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey as its Park President. Bacica also has worked in food and beverage management roles for Universal Orlando, Universal Studios Hollywood, and the Disneyland Resort.

He replaces Franceen Gonzales, who left Legoland Florida last July after less than a year as Park President. His move also leaves Busch Gardens Tampa Bay facing hiring its third Park President in less than a year, with Jeff Davis holding that job from February through June.

