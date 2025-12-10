Raising Cane's opens Thursday at Universal CityWalk

Raising Cane's opens Thursday at 10am at Universal Studios Hollywood's CityWalk.

The fried chicken fingers restaurant will reward its first 100 customers who buy Combos with a commemorative hat and a free Box Combo Card, valid on a future visit. In addition, a caricature artist will be offering complimentary drawings from 10am to 3pm, with an official ribbon cutting at 11am.

Raising Cane's will be open from 10am to midnight daily.



Photo courtesy Raising Cane's

Cane's takes over the former Dongpo Kitchen space across from the movie theaters and Five Towers stage. Universal CityWalk has seen several new stores and restaurants open in the past few months, including NBA Store taking over the old Abercrombie space and pizza restaurant Slice House by Tony Gemignani opening in the old Sparky's place. Insomnia Cookies also remains on track to open next year across from Slice House, with a Korean BBQ restaurant slated for the former Johnny Rockets location around the corner.

But the big change will be the opening of a new security screening hub, now under construction, that will place CityWalk within Universal's security perimeter, as it is in Orlando. There's no public opening date for that yet, however.

Raising Cane's has been opening restaurants throughout the Los Angeles area in recent years, as the chain continues to expand nationwide.

Replies (0)