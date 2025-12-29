Robert Niles
Editor
Robert Niles

The Falcon takes Flight at Six Flags Qiddiya City

December 29, 2025, 10:52 PM · The world now has a new tallest, fastest, longest roller coaster.

Falcons Flight officially entered the record books this evening. Six Flags Qiddiya City welcomed the coaster in a lavish grand opening ceremony that was broadcast in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and webcast worldwide. You can watch a replay of that broadcast here.

Six Flags Qiddiya City
Six Flags Qiddiya City opens to the public on December 31. Photo courtesy Qiddiya City

The grand finale of the ceremony was the official launch of Falcons Flight, the Intamin Exa Coaster that stands over the park, with its 525-foot drop from a 640-foot cliff, into an accelerated climb up and over a 535-foot camelback hill. Along the way, Falcons Flight reaches a top speed of 155 mph on its 13,944 feet of track. Enjoy some official POV views from aboard the coaster during its maiden voyage.

Other record-setting rides at the park include:

Six Flags Qiddiya City offers five other roller coasters and 16 other rides, across six themed (but not IP) lands: City of Thrills, Steam Town, Valley of Fortune, Grand Exposition, Discovery Springs, and Twilight Gardens.

All aboard the hype train for Universal Kids Resort

