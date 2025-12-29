The Falcon takes Flight at Six Flags Qiddiya City

The world now has a new tallest, fastest, longest roller coaster.
Falcons Flight officially entered the record books this evening. Six Flags Qiddiya City welcomed the coaster in a lavish grand opening ceremony that was broadcast in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and webcast worldwide. You can watch a replay of that broadcast here.
The grand finale of the ceremony was the official launch of Falcons Flight, the Intamin Exa Coaster that stands over the park, with its 525-foot drop from a 640-foot cliff, into an accelerated climb up and over a 535-foot camelback hill. Along the way, Falcons Flight reaches a top speed of 155 mph on its 13,944 feet of track. Enjoy some official POV views from aboard the coaster during its maiden voyage.
Other record-setting rides at the park include:
Six Flags Qiddiya City offers five other roller coasters and 16 other rides, across six themed (but not IP) lands: City of Thrills, Steam Town, Valley of Fortune, Grand Exposition, Discovery Springs, and Twilight Gardens.
