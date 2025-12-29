The Falcon takes Flight at Six Flags Qiddiya City

The world now has a new tallest, fastest, longest roller coaster.

Falcons Flight officially entered the record books this evening. Six Flags Qiddiya City welcomed the coaster in a lavish grand opening ceremony that was broadcast in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and webcast worldwide. You can watch a replay of that broadcast here.



Six Flags Qiddiya City opens to the public on December 31. Photo courtesy Qiddiya City

The grand finale of the ceremony was the official launch of Falcons Flight, the Intamin Exa Coaster that stands over the park, with its 525-foot drop from a 640-foot cliff, into an accelerated climb up and over a 535-foot camelback hill. Along the way, Falcons Flight reaches a top speed of 155 mph on its 13,944 feet of track. Enjoy some official POV views from aboard the coaster during its maiden voyage.

Other record-setting rides at the park include:

Iron Rattler, the world's tallest and longest Vekoma Tilt Coaster

Spitfire, Intamin Launch Coaster that features the world's tallest inversion

Gyrospin, from Zamperla - the world's tallest pendulum ride

Sirocco Tower, from S&S - the world's tallest drop tower.

Six Flags Qiddiya City offers five other roller coasters and 16 other rides, across six themed (but not IP) lands: City of Thrills, Steam Town, Valley of Fortune, Grand Exposition, Discovery Springs, and Twilight Gardens.

