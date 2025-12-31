Shanghai Disney kicks off its 10th anniversary with Magic Plus

Happy new year to theme park fans and industry insiders! It's already 2026 on the east coast of Asia, where Shanghai Disneyland is kicking off its 10th anniversary year.



2026 at Shanghai Disneyland. Photo courtesy Disney

"For nearly a decade, we have had the distinct privilege to bring happiness to guests and fans from China and around the world," Shanghai Disney Resort President and General Manager Andrew Bolstein said. "With the approach of our tenth anniversary, our team has been working tirelessly on our tenth anniversary celebrations, and we cannot wait to welcome our guests to visit and celebrate this significant milestone together with us."

To start the anniversary, the resort released its 10th anniversary logo during a special NYE performance of its nighttime spectacular, Ignite the New Year.



Shanghai Disneyland 10th anniversary logo

The tagline for the anniversary celebration will be "With You, It’s Magic+." Given Disney's love of the word "magic" and of slapping a plus sign on consumer products, it seems now inevitable that those two trends would merge into a single brand. And Shanghai Disneyland has it.

According to the park's press release, the Magic+ brand "pays a special homage to those who have been with and will be with this journey, creating and sharing the magic together."

Shanghai Disneyland has been enjoying a big year before its anniversary, thanks to its Zootopia land. Zootopia is a huge IP in China, as explained by Justin Olsvik in How Disney Imagineers brought Zootopia to life in Shanghai. Chinese audiences have helped drive Zootopia 2 to the number-one spot for western films in 2025's global box office, in addition to packing the Shanghai Disneyland theme park land.

For more information about the park, including on-ride videos of top attractions, please see our Visitors Guide to Shanghai Disneyland.

Replies (0)