Get a passport to unlock new theme park options in 2026

If the new year has you thinking about travel plans for the summer and holidays ahead, here is a purchase I would like to suggest.

Get a passport.

Having a passport unlocks new options for you when planning your vacations. Yes, international travel can be expensive - especially for U.S. residents - but traveling within the U.S. is getting more expensive, too. And some of the world's best theme parks - and theme park deals - can be found outside U.S. borders.

Here is the link to get started with applying for a U.S. passport. In addition to allowing you to fly to Europe or Asia, passports can make taking cruises easier, as you can skip the slow lines for people using birth certificates to prove their citizenship. And don't forget that you can drive to Canada and Mexico for additional vacation options, but only with a passport.

Want to ride AlpenFury at Canada's Wonderland? Or check out that new BON Luxury Theme Park that's opening in Nuevo Vallarta later this year? If you are a U.S. citizen, you will need a passport.

Disney fans can enjoy an old-school Disney theme park experience - with top-rated new attractions - by flying to Hong Kong Disneyland. Even though you will need a passport, you do not need a visa to enter Hong Kong, and the prices there can be much less than as WDW, once you get past the cost of the flight - and deals for those can be found from time to time. Tokyo Disney is a dream experience, too, with prices far lower than at Disney's U.S. parks.

And in Europe, there are plenty of high-quality theme parks awaiting you, including Efteling, Europa-Park, PortAventura, Phantasialand, and Parc Asterix - not to mention Disneyland Paris and its expanded and renamed Disney Adventure World park.

But if you do not have a passport, all of these options are off the table for you. So if you would like to consider some new-to-you world-class experiences in 2026 - or beyond - spend the $130 and apply for a passport.

Replies (0)