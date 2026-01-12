Europa-Park celebrates new attendance record

Europa-Park is reporting that it welcomed seven million visitors last year. That's a record for the German theme park, which celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2025.

"[Two hundred and fifty thousand] visitors came to Europa-Park in its opening summer in 1975. Fifty years later, we set a new record with seven million guests, exceeding all our expectations for this special year," Roland Mack, whose family owns the park along with Mack Rides, said. "This is a vote of confidence from our loyal guests, who appreciate Europa-Park as a holiday destination with the Rulantica water world, Eatrenalin and our hotels, and who continue to rediscover it time and time again."

Europa-Park's Voltron Nevera roller coaster ranks among Theme Park Insider's top 10 coasters and top 25 theme park attractions in the world. Voltron Nevera also won our Theme Park Insider Award for Best New Attraction after its 2024 debut. Last year, Europa-Park introduced Grand Prix EDventure, an interactive family attraction themed to "Grand Prix of Europe," Mack's first feature film, themed to the park's mascot.

The TEA Global Experience Index last year reported that Europa-Park drew 6.2 million visitors in 2024, putting the park in first place among German theme parks and second in the European region, behind only Disneyland Park in Paris.

