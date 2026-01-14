SeaWorld sets 2026 concert series line-ups across the U.S.

United Parks has announced the line-ups for its Seven Seas 2026 concert series at its three SeaWorld-branded parks in the U.S. Held in conjunction with the parks' seasonal food festivals, the full-length concerts will be included with park admission.
Here are the line-ups.
SeaWorld Orlando
January 31: Flo Rida
February 1: Saliva
February 7: Bow Wow
February 14: The Click Five
February 15: Warrant
February 20: Jefferson Starship
February 21: Omar Courtz
February 22: Pop 2000 Tour: Hosted by Chris Kirkpatrick of NSYNC, Featuring O-Town, Ryan Cabrera and LFO
February 27: Ying Yang Twins & Paul Wall
February 28: Gene Simmons
March 6: Smash Mouth
March 7: Maddie & Tae
March 8: I Love The 90s: Tone Loc, Rob Base, Young MC, Color Me Badd
March 14: Connor Price
March 15: Tiffany, Bow Wow Wow and Animotion
March 21: All-4-One
March 22: The Beach Boys
March 27: Soulja Boy and Baby Bash
March 28: Fitz and the Tantrums
April 4: Brett Young
April 10: Chris Janson
April 11: [TBA]
April 12: The Fray
April 17: Uncle Kracker
April 18: Trace Adkins
April 25: [TBA]
April 26: Boyz II Men
May 1: [TBA]
May 2: [TBA]
May 9: Grupo Manía
May 16: Proyecto Uno
May 17: [TBA]
Orlando concerts will be held at 7pm at Bayside Stadium, during the park's Seven Seas Food Festival.
SeaWorld San Antonio
March 29: Elvis Crespo
April 11: [TBA]
April 26: Pop 2000 Tour hosted by Chris Kirkpatrick of NSYNC, O-Town, Ryan Cabrera, and LFO
May 9: Blackstreet
May 16: Soulja Boy/Ying Yang Twins
San Antonio concerts will take place in the Nautilus Amphitheater at 7pm, during the park's Seven Seas Food Festival.
SeaWorld San Diego
March 14: Fitz and the Tantrums
March 21: The Band Perry
April 18: [TBA]
April 25: Phillip Phillips
June 6: Ying Yang Twins
June 13: [TBA]
June 20: Bow Wow & Dem Franchize Boyz
June 27: Pop 2000 Tour hosted by Chris Kirkpatrick of NSYNC, O-Town, Ryan Cabrera, and LFO
July 11: E-40
July 18: [TBA]
July 25: Soulja Boy and Paul Wall
August 1: Jordin Sparks
August 8: Too $hort and Warren G
August 15: Saliva
August 22: Uncle Kracker
August 29: Skillet
San Diego concerts will be held Saturdays at the Bayside Amphitheater along Mission Bay during the Seven Seas Food Festival, Summer Spectacular, and Bayside Bands, Brews & BBQ festival.
For tickets to SeaWorld and other theme parks across the U.S., please visit our partner's attraction ticket pages.
Remember that whenever you buy tickets or book vacations through our partners, a small portion of that goes to support Theme Park Insider. So you can support independent news while getting a great deal at the same time.
You must be registered and logged in to submit a comment.
Mark your calendars for March 8th in Orlando, that show is straight fire!