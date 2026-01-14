SeaWorld sets 2026 concert series line-ups across the U.S.

United Parks has announced the line-ups for its Seven Seas 2026 concert series at its three SeaWorld-branded parks in the U.S. Held in conjunction with the parks' seasonal food festivals, the full-length concerts will be included with park admission.

Here are the line-ups.

SeaWorld Orlando

January 31: Flo Rida

February 1: Saliva

February 7: Bow Wow

February 14: The Click Five

February 15: Warrant

February 20: Jefferson Starship

February 21: Omar Courtz

February 22: Pop 2000 Tour: Hosted by Chris Kirkpatrick of NSYNC, Featuring O-Town, Ryan Cabrera and LFO

February 27: Ying Yang Twins & Paul Wall

February 28: Gene Simmons

March 6: Smash Mouth

March 7: Maddie & Tae

March 8: I Love The 90s: Tone Loc, Rob Base, Young MC, Color Me Badd

March 14: Connor Price

March 15: Tiffany, Bow Wow Wow and Animotion

March 21: All-4-One

March 22: The Beach Boys

March 27: Soulja Boy and Baby Bash

March 28: Fitz and the Tantrums

April 4: Brett Young

April 10: Chris Janson

April 11: [TBA]

April 12: The Fray

April 17: Uncle Kracker

April 18: Trace Adkins

April 25: [TBA]

April 26: Boyz II Men

May 1: [TBA]

May 2: [TBA]

May 9: Grupo Manía

May 16: Proyecto Uno

May 17: [TBA]

Orlando concerts will be held at 7pm at Bayside Stadium, during the park's Seven Seas Food Festival.

SeaWorld San Antonio

March 29: Elvis Crespo

April 11: [TBA]

April 26: Pop 2000 Tour hosted by Chris Kirkpatrick of NSYNC, O-Town, Ryan Cabrera, and LFO

May 9: Blackstreet

May 16: Soulja Boy/Ying Yang Twins

San Antonio concerts will take place in the Nautilus Amphitheater at 7pm, during the park's Seven Seas Food Festival.

SeaWorld San Diego

March 14: Fitz and the Tantrums

March 21: The Band Perry

April 18: [TBA]

April 25: Phillip Phillips

June 6: Ying Yang Twins

June 13: [TBA]

June 20: Bow Wow & Dem Franchize Boyz

June 27: Pop 2000 Tour hosted by Chris Kirkpatrick of NSYNC, O-Town, Ryan Cabrera, and LFO

July 11: E-40

July 18: [TBA]

July 25: Soulja Boy and Paul Wall

August 1: Jordin Sparks

August 8: Too $hort and Warren G

August 15: Saliva

August 22: Uncle Kracker

August 29: Skillet

San Diego concerts will be held Saturdays at the Bayside Amphitheater along Mission Bay during the Seven Seas Food Festival, Summer Spectacular, and Bayside Bands, Brews & BBQ festival.

