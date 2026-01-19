Search the site Search

Fans prepare for Universal Orlando announcement Tuesday

Universal Orlando Resort is announcing... something tomorrow, Tuesday, January 20.

The resort teased the announcement with a six-second social media video of a car speedometer and odometer. Accompanied by the sound of a revving engine, the speedometer needle moves toward 70 mph, while the odometer turns to 012026.

That's tomorrow's date (in US format). Universal's use of automobile imagery suggests that the announcement will be for something involving an IP that is associated with cars. And that 70 mph number? Well, 72 mph just happens to be the top speed of the Intamin-crafted Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift coaster that Universal is opening this year at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Put all this together with observable fact that Universal Orlando is building what looks like a new Intamin roller coaster to replace the removed Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, and many fans are preparing for Orlando to announce its own Fast & Furious roller coaster tomorrow.

The Orlando coaster [Fast & Furious: Florida Drift?] could not be a duplicate of the Hollywood ride, as that track is sited on a steep hillside. With a flat site in Universal Studios Florida, the Orlando Fast & Furious coaster would need a different track layout, at least.

In Hollywood, Universal closed its Fast & Furious Supercharged encounter on the Studio Tour when it committed to the new coaster. Could the same happen in Orlando? Given the low guest scores and critical scorn that Supercharged has attracted, it's no secret that Universal is looking for an excuse to replace that attraction.

But Fast & Furious remains a popular and important franchise for Universal, so the company wants to keep that IP in its U.S. theme parks. The Hollywood solution of swapping a reworked tram tour encounter for a high-speed roller coaster seems like a win for the company and for fans.

We will see what happens tomorrow, when Universal announces whatever it is planning to announce.

Replies (7)