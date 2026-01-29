Search the site Search

Epic Universe drives record earnings at Universal theme parks

Universal's new Orlando theme park drove higher revenue and record earnings for the company's theme park division in the final quarter of 2025, Comcast reported this morning.

Comcast's Theme Parks segment reported $2.893 billion in revenue for the final three months of the year, up 21.9% from the same period in 2024. Quarterly EBITDA crossed the billion-dollar mark for the first time, with the segment earning $1.035 billion for the quarter, up 23.5% over the same period one year before.

"The opening of Epic Universe is already acting as a catalyst across Orlando, driving longer stays, higher per cap spending, and increased demand across our parks and hotels, reinforcing the attractive returns we see from continued investment in this business," Comcast Chairman and Co-CEO Brian L. Roberts said.

CFO Jason S. Armstrong added, "While we're not yet operating at full run rate capacity, we've made meaningful progress expanding ride throughput, and we remain focused on scaling further over the next several quarters, with higher attendance, stronger per caps, and additional operating leverage over time."

Universal Epic Universe opened at the Universal Orlando Resort in May 2025. Looking ahead to the rest of 2026, Universal Studios Hollywood will open its Fast & Furious Hollywood Drift roller coaster - Universal's fastest coaster. Universal Kids Resort will open in Texas. And Universal is breaking ground on its new theme park in the United Kingdom.

