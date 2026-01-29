Search the site Search

Check out plans for new ride systems from Disney, Universal

Let's look at this week's theme park patent applications, starting with a new articulated-arm ride system from Disney.

This one feels a bit like a plussed version of Universal's boom coaster, which provides the ride system for its Mine-Cart Madness roller coaster. Disney's application also detail a ride system with an arm attached to the side a ride vehicle, but this one allows the arm to help direct and control the path of the ride vehicle in a more dynamic way. The vehicle can feel to the passenger like it is riding along a rough mountain road, choppy ocean waves, or in turbulent air, all while the vehicle remains safely under control.



Image from Disney's patent application

"Existing solutions often fall short of real life simulation, often because of a lack of technology or because of ride characteristics themselves. For example, for rides with movable vehicles, existing solutions may not simulate the physical dynamics of real world vehicles. In addition, existing solutions may not provide guest control, thereby limiting the guest experience. Therefore a need exists for ride systems having an articulating or moving arm, that addresses the concerns above or at least offers an alternative to existing solutions."

My first thought when looking at the application was, "Is this the ride system for the Piston Peak attraction at Magic Kingdom?" Disney is building that Cars-themed ride to replace Tom Sawyer Island and the Rivers of America, with an opening date yet to be announced. But Disney has promised an off-road-type experience that this proposed ride system seems tailored to provide.

You can read the patent application here: Ride System Having an Articulated Arm.

Disney also has filed a patent application for the modular omnidirectional actuated floors that Lanny Smoot demonstrated to invited reporters and Disney showed off on social media in 2024. [See Disney celebrates innovation with Hall of Fame announcement.]

Over at Universal, the company has filed a patent application for its own version of "trackless" ride vehicles. This application, Ride Vehicle Positioning System, details how ride vehicles can use signals returned from the ground they drive on for direction, rather than traditional rail- or flume-based systems.

"The ride vehicle may include a ground-penetrating radar to emit electromagnetic radiation into the ride path to detect underground structures embedded therein, which may cause a receiver of the ride vehicle to receive variations in returned electromagnetic radiation signals," the application states. "Based on the returned electromagnetic radiation signals, the vehicle positioning system may determine vehicle position based on signals characteristic of particular path features."

