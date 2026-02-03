Search the site Search

Disney taps Josh D'Amaro as next CEO

Josh D'Amaro will be the next CEO of The Walt Disney Company.

D'Amaro will take over from current CEO Bob Iger at as of March 18. As Chairman of Disney Experiences, D'Amaro oversees Disney's theme parks worldwide.



Josh D'Amaro at the opening of World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland

"Josh D’Amaro is an exceptional leader and the right person to become our next CEO," Iger said. "He has an instinctive appreciation of the Disney brand, and a deep understanding of what resonates with our audiences, paired with the rigor and attention to detail required to deliver some of our most ambitious projects. His ability to combine creativity with operational excellence is exemplary and I am thrilled for Josh and the company."

D'Amaro's rival for the CEO job, Dana Walden, Co-Chairman of Disney Entertainment, will become the President and Chief Creative Officer of The Walt Disney Company, also effective March 18. Walden will report directly to D'Amaro. Iger will remain with the company as Senior Advisor until the end of the year.

"I am immensely grateful to the Board for entrusting me with leading a company that means so much to me and millions around the world," D’Amaro said. "Disney’s strength has always come from our people and the creative excellence that defines our stories and experiences. There is no limit to what Disney can achieve, and I am excited to work with our teams across the company and brilliant creative partners to honor Disney’s remarkable legacy while continuing to innovate, grow, and deliver exceptional value for our consumers and shareholders. I also want to express my gratitude to Bob Iger for his generous mentorship, his friendship, and the profound impact of his leadership."

This the second time that Disney has turned to its parks leader to replace Iger. The last attempt at succession saw Bob Chapek take over from Iger in early 2020, only for the Disney board to dump Chapek and ask Iger to return a little over two years later.

But while Chapek turned out to be a poor fit with Disney's other creative and financial leaders, Disney's theme park and experiences segment remains the engine that drives the company, generating $36 billion in annual revenue last year. With consistent profitability and strong return on investment, the parks and cruise line have helped Disney to rise to the top of Hollywood as the only major studio left that has not been bought by an outside company.

D'Amaro also has shown the ability to lead by winning allies and admirers, in contrast to Chapek's more introverted style. For a glimpse at D'Amaro's style, read my most recent one-on-one interview with Josh: Exclusive Interview With Josh D'Amaro on Today's Disney Changes.

D'Amaro's appointment raises the question of who will replace him as head of Disney Experiences. Candidates include Disney Signature Experiences President Joe Schott, Disney Experiences EVP and CFO Michael Moriarty, Disney Parks International President Jill Estorino, and the person who replaced D'Amaro the last time he was promoted, Walt Disney World Resort President Jeff Vahle.

