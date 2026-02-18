Six Flags welcomes first track piece for new coaster
The first track piece for Six Flags Great Adventure's new roller coaster has arrived.
The New Jersey theme park this morning released video of the track's arrival at the theme park. The purple track unloaded with what appears to be a Mack Rides launch system.
Six Flags previously announced a "record-breaking launch coaster" for next year, to replace its former world-record coaster Kingda Ka that the park demolished last year. In potentially related news from last month, Six Flags filed a trademark application for "Phantom Spire." To my eye, a purple track would seem to fit with a coaster carrying that name. Agreed?
Six Flags has not yet confirmed the name or model of the new coaster. It has said officially only that the new ride will open in 2027.
I am kind of surprised that both SFGAdv and SFMM are keeping the details of their 2027 coaster under wraps while track has arrived at both parks. I kind of get the strategy to keep fans in suspense until they're ready to sell next year's passes and to take advantage of a year-long marketing campaign to build anticipation and excitement for these new coasters. SF has always undersold the marketing for their new attractions, so perhaps this is their attempt to try something different.
The company does appear to be make some minor changes to address critics by announcing enhanced theming to some classic attractions, improved food options, and new live entertainment. I've been fooled before by SF seemingly taking steps in the right direction only to not fulfill those promises, but maybe SF is turning a corner finally.