Six Flags welcomes first track piece for new coaster

The first track piece for Six Flags Great Adventure's new roller coaster has arrived.

The New Jersey theme park this morning released video of the track's arrival at the theme park. The purple track unloaded with what appears to be a Mack Rides launch system.

Six Flags previously announced a "record-breaking launch coaster" for next year, to replace its former world-record coaster Kingda Ka that the park demolished last year. In potentially related news from last month, Six Flags filed a trademark application for "Phantom Spire." To my eye, a purple track would seem to fit with a coaster carrying that name. Agreed?

Six Flags has not yet confirmed the name or model of the new coaster. It has said officially only that the new ride will open in 2027.

