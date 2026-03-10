Search the site Search

IAAPA cancels 2026 Middle East Expo

IAAPA has canceled its planned Middle East Expo that was scheduled to start this month in Abu Dhabi.

Officially, the theme park trade association is postponing its inaugural IAAPA Expo Middle East until April 2027. That event is now planned for April 12-15, 2027.

The 2026 IAAPA Expo Middle East had been scheduled for March 30-April 2 in Abu Dhabi.

"This was not an easy decision," IAAPA President and CEO Jakob Wahl said, "We recognize the time, investment, and commitment of our members and partners dedicated to what would have been the inaugural IAAPA Expo Middle East. We are grateful for their support and understanding as we prioritize the safety and best interests of our global community."

Commercial air travel into and through the Middle East has become nearly impossible since the United States and Israel attacked Iran in late February, eliciting an ongoing barrage of missile and drone launches from Iran. Airlines have canceled flights and nations have ordered their citizens to leave and not travel to the region. That made it logistically impossible to hold an event of the scale of an IAAPA Expo in the region this month.

IAAPA said that it will communicate directly with exhibitors, sponsors, speakers, and registered attendees regarding next steps. The association has posted an FAQ on its website. IAAPA is offering the option of refunds or applying payments to the 2027 Expo, which will take place at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi - the planned site for this year's now-canceled event.

