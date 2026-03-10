Search the site Search

Mazloum takes over for D'Amaro to lead Disney's theme parks

Disneyland Resort President Thomas Mazloum will be the new Chairman of Disney Experiences. Mazloum replaces Josh D'Amaro, who will succeed Bob Iger as the CEO of The Walt Disney Company on March 18.

Mazloum has headed Disneyland for the past year, following a run as the President of Disney Signature Experiences, overseeing the Disney Cruise Line and other Disney travel and real estate businesses.

"Thomas Mazloum is an exceptional leader with a genuine appreciation for our cast members and a proven track record of delivering growth," D’Amaro said today. "His focus on service excellence, broad international leadership, and strong connection to the creativity that brings our stories to life make him the right leader to guide Disney Experiences into its next chapter."

A native of Austria, Mazloum started with Disney in 1998 as a hotel director for Disney Cruise Line. He left the company and rose to COO for Crystal Cruise Line before returning to Disney in 2017 as Senior Vice President of Operations at the Walt Disney World Resort.

Mazloum's promotion triggers a cascade of leadership changes across the Disney Experiences segment. Taking over at Disneyland will be Jill Estorino, who has been the President of Disney Parks International.

Disney Consumer Products President Tasia Filippatos will replace Estorino as the new President of Disney Parks International. Meanwhile, Lisa Baldzicki will move up from head of Parks Product Development & Retail for Disney Consumer Products to become the new President of Disney Consumer Products.

"As we look ahead, I have tremendous confidence in Thomas and in the leaders stepping into these roles — Jill, Tasia, and Lisa — along with the incredible leadership team across Disney Experiences," D’Amaro said. "Together, they will continue to build on our momentum around the world, delivering the service, creativity and one-of-a-kind experiences that define Disney."

