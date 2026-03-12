Search the site Search

Walt Disney World sets new attraction debut dates

Get ready to save the galaxy and soar across America at the Walt Disney World Resort this summer.

Disney today announced the opening dates for several new and refreshed attractions across the resort. The openings are led by the return of the refurbished Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin on April 8.

Imagineers have added new handheld blasters, scoring screens and target effects to the Magic Kingdom's interactive dark ride. Disney also is introducing a new robot character, Buddy, to help instruct riders how to play and defeat the Evil Emperor Zurg.

May will bring four other new and refreshed attractions across the resort, as Walt Disney World brings back its Cool Kid Summer promotion. On May 26, Disney will open:

The Walt Disney Studios courtyard at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

courtyard at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live! at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Soarin’ Across America at EPCOT

at EPCOT Bluey’s Wild World at Conservation Station at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

On that date, Disney also will offer new limited-time character experiences at the Magic Kingdom and EPCOT, with Jessie’s Roundup: A Rip-Roarin’ Review in the Diamond Horseshoe and GoofyCore at CommuniCore Hall.

Disney previously announced the debut of a new mission starring The Mandalorian and Grogu on Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run at Disney's Hollywood Studios, starting May 22.

To help more fans join in the summer celebration, Walt Disney World is offering several deals for fans (especially those worried about rising gas prices). Disney is offering up to 30% off select hotel rooms or free family dining plans on non-discounted four-night, four-day stays. There's also a special 4-day, 4-Park Magic ticket for theme park admission that starts at at $109 per day, plus tax.

