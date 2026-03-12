Walt Disney World sets new attraction debut dates
Get ready to save the galaxy and soar across America at the Walt Disney World Resort this summer.
Disney today announced the opening dates for several new and refreshed attractions across the resort. The openings are led by the return of the refurbished Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin on April 8.
Imagineers have added new handheld blasters, scoring screens and target effects to the Magic Kingdom's interactive dark ride. Disney also is introducing a new robot character, Buddy, to help instruct riders how to play and defeat the Evil Emperor Zurg.
May will bring four other new and refreshed attractions across the resort, as Walt Disney World brings back its Cool Kid Summer promotion. On May 26, Disney will open:
- The Walt Disney Studios courtyard at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
- Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live! at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
- Soarin’ Across America at EPCOT
- Bluey’s Wild World at Conservation Station at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
On that date, Disney also will offer new limited-time character experiences at the Magic Kingdom and EPCOT, with Jessie’s Roundup: A Rip-Roarin’ Review in the Diamond Horseshoe and GoofyCore at CommuniCore Hall.
Disney previously announced the debut of a new mission starring The Mandalorian and Grogu on Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run at Disney's Hollywood Studios, starting May 22.
To help more fans join in the summer celebration, Walt Disney World is offering several deals for fans (especially those worried about rising gas prices). Disney is offering up to 30% off select hotel rooms or free family dining plans on non-discounted four-night, four-day stays. There's also a special 4-day, 4-Park Magic ticket for theme park admission that starts at at $109 per day, plus tax.
For more information or to book these and other deals, please contact our travel agent for a free, no-obligation vacation quote.
Replies (3)
As TH would say, all these little things can add up to big dividends, especially with a 2-pronged approach of combining these small additions with some of the biggest discounts/offers WDW has advertised since the Pandemic. While Disney has not officially announced when RnRC will reopen, the rumor is that they're targeting Memorial Day weekend, which lends credence to the thought that this will be a very minor retheme. With that it mind, it's probably best to keep expectations low and be surprised if it's more than an just updated pre-show and on-board soundtrack.
I do think the improvements to Buzz could really elevate an attraction that was decidedly stuck in the 90's for far too long - the reality is that people only rode this because it gave them something to do if they didn't want to wait in hours-long lines for Space Mountain or Tron. In its prior form with safety bar-mounted blasters and touchy spin joysticks, the attraction could be frustrating to guests trying to achieve a high score, yet still boring to those who had mastered the game since maxing out required a very specific strategy and set of targets. Making targets more dynamic and interesting along with placing blasters in guests' hands - increasing their aiming range, should invigorate interest in the attraction to give it another 10+ years of useful life.
Still not happy to lose real animators for the IP cram down our throats of Olaf drawing. It was a hidden gem at AK.
FWIW, there was no mention of a debut date for Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets in today's press release. But Disney has targeted early May for the return of Big Thunder Mountain Railroad.
And even though the Studios courtyard is opening in May, The Magic of Disney Animation building will not open then. No date on that yet.