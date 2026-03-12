Search the site Search

Disney patent application details new off-road ride system

A new Disney patent application might provide clues about the new Cars ride coming to Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom.

In "Ride System Featuring a Free-Range Vehicle Platform," Disney proposes an attraction featuring "a track including uneven terrain, a plurality of ride vehicles positioned on the track, and a fleet controller."

In this ride system, the fleet controller would set a default position and speed for each of the ride vehicles. But each vehicle could include user controls that would allow users to adjust the vehicle's path and speed, within limits set by the fleet controller.

Think of an off-road version of Disneyland's Autopia, but with a computer providing remote control to keep you on the course rather than a guide rail holding you there.

And also unlike Autopia, this new system would support multiple potential ride paths for guests to choose, with differing terrain and show elements on each.



Cars ride path? Images from Disney's patent application



Cars ride elements?

"While traversing either the first path or the second path, the guests can adjust the speed, direction, and/or acceleration of the ride vehicle, such as to avoid obstacles (e.g., to steer around rocks, trees, etc.), engage obstacles (e.g., to ride over bumps or along berms), navigate the terrain, or otherwise provide a desired experience," the patent application said. "In this manner, the guests can control (at least to some degree) their experience on the attraction."

The fleet controller would enforce track boundaries as well as vehicle boundaries to prevent collisions. It also would adjust vehicles' speed to ensure a consistent flow of vehicles through the attraction.

Walt Disney World is building a new Cars-themed "Piston Peak National Park" area on the site of the old Rivers of America in the Magic Kingdom. One of the two rides in development for this area will be an off-road rally racing ride that Disney introduced at 2024's D23 event in Anaheim. Today's patent application tracks (pun very much intended) with the features of that ride.



Concept art courtesy Disney

Disney has not announced names nor an opening date for its Magic Kingdom Cars attractions.

