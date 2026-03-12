Search the site Search

Universal adds Sailor Moon for 2026 Fan Fest Nights

Sailor Moon is coming to Universal Studios Hollywood for 2026's Universal Fan Fest Nights.

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon: Moon Palace Chapter Deluxe will play at the park's DreamWorks Theatre during the after-hours event, which starts April 23 and continues on 12 select nights through Saturday, May 16.

The computer-animated anime short film first played at Universal Studios Japan as part of its Cool Japan event. It replaces another Cool Japan export, Jujutsu Kaisen: Hunger of the Cursed, which played at DreamWorks Theatre during last year's Universal Fan Fest Nights event.

The subtitled film will feature "heroine Super Sailor Moon as she battles an unforeseen enemy with sinister motives to acquire the Legendary Silver Crystal from Moon Palace’s enchanting ball," according to Universal. "With her unwavering spirit, accompanied by audience support, Super Sailor Moon will prove good indeed prevails over evil as she outwits her rival and restores tranquility to the Moon Palace."

Tickets are on sale now, starting at $71.10, for Universal Fan Fest Nights, which will include several other announced special attractions at Universal Studios Hollywood. Last year's Dungeons & Dragons: Secrets of Waterdeep walkthrough returns to the Lower Lot, with Japan's One Piece: Grand Pirate Show taking over the Waterworld theater on the Upper Lot.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter—Forbidden Forest: A Search for the Hippogriff will be a new walk-through experience in Forbidden Journey's outdoor queue, while a Colorful Yoshi Celebration will take over Super Nintendo World for the event.

On the backlot, this year's Fan Fest Nights will feature the all-new Scooby-Doo Meets The Universal Monsters: Mystery on the Backlot. This experience will invite guests to join Scooby and the gang to solve a mystery involving Frankenstein, Dracula, Bride of Frankenstein and Wolf Man. It all takes place on the park's historic backlot, including the cobblestone streets of Little Europe and the Court of Miracles, the original filming locations for 1931's Frankenstein and 1941's The Wolf Man.

Universal Fan Fest Nights runs after park close on April 23-25 and May 1-3, 7-9, 14-16. Again, for tickets, please shop our partner's Universal Studios Hollywood tickets page.

