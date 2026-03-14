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Walk Time: Putting the pieces in place

In theme parks and entertainment, "walk time" is the name for the final paid minutes of your shift, when you gather your stuff and start heading home. At Theme Park Insider, "Walk Time" is our weekend look back at the past seven days in theme park news.

To the surprise of no one, IAAPA has canceled its planned IAAPA Expo Middle East, which was scheduled this month in Abu Dhabi. Officially, the trade association is postponing the inaugural Expo until next year, when it will happen in the same place: IAAPA cancels 2026 Middle East Expo.

Disney this week announced Josh D'Amaro's replacement as Chairman of the Disney Experiences segment. Disneyland Resort President Thomas Mazloum will be the new person in charge of Disney's theme parks worldwide: Mazloum takes over for D'Amaro to lead Disney's theme parks.

But perhaps the biggest long-term story that developed this week came with the latest move in the ongoing legal battle between United Parks and its biggest IP partner. Sesame Workshop filed suit in U.S. federal court in New York this week, asking to be let out of its licensing deal with United Parks for the Sesame Street characters. Sesame Workshop alleged that United Parks has failed to pay its owed royalty payments for the characters, again: Sesame Street looks to get out of its SeaWorld deal.

If SeaWorld and Busch Gardens are no longer to be the U.S. home to the Sesame Street characters, where might they end up? We are talking about the possibilities, on the Discussion Forum: Which theme parks could get the U.S. license for Sesame Street?

Let's look ahead to new attractions. This week, Silver Dollar City opened its new Showboat experience, Walt Disney World set several new attraction debut dates, and Universal Studios Hollywood added Sailor Moon for its 2026 Fan Fest Nights. Also we got a first look at a new ride system patent application from Disney: Disney patent application details new off-road ride system.

Finally, Six Flags Over Texas completed the track for its new, record-setting dive coaster, with an assist from Arrow McLaren IndyCar driver Christian Lundgaard.

IndyCar is racing next door to the park this weekend, for the inaugural Grand Prix of Arlington. It's a double this week for open-wheel racing and theme park fans (am I the only one?), with Formula 1 racing in Shanghai, with Shanghai Disneyland helping promote the race.

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