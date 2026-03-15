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Rope Drop: It's almost time for Bluey

As the "rope drop" starts a day at theme parks, the Sunday "Rope Drop" post kicks off the week here at Theme Park Insider. Here is what lies ahead for fans at the parks this week.

Kings Dominion reopens for the season on Saturday, March 21. The Virginia park is planning a new Splash! Water Parade for the 2026 summer season, as well as the new Pandemonium: A Cirque Extravaganza show at the Kings Dominion Theater.

On the same day, Busch Gardens Williamsburg is hosting the return of its Busch Gardens Kids' Weekends, which runs Saturdays and Sundays through April 19. Peppa Pig & George will be meeting guests on March 28 and 29, with the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers appearing April 18 and 19. The park also is introducing a new family-friendly Globe Theater show, "When the Pages Turn."

Keeping with the family entertainment theme this week, one week from today, on Sunday, March 22, Bluey's Best Day Ever opens at Disneyland. Bluey, Bingo and friends will appear on the park's Fantasyland Theatre stage for two unique rotating shows at set times throughout the day. Seating is available but not required, as guests are encouraged to move around, dance and explore during this interactive experience set in Bluey's school.

The theater's Troubadour Tavern will introduce a new Bluey-themed menu, including a $5.99 Mini All-Beef Hot Dog kids meal, served with a mandarin orange, applesauce, and a choice of small water or lowfat milk. Other items will include the Pizza Girls Baked Potato, with pepperoni, sausage, bacon bits, marinara, mozzarella, Alfredo sauce, and parmesan herb topper; Mini Dutch pancakes topped with buttered condensed milk and powdered sugar; a Pavlova Parfait with meringue bites, vanilla yogurt mousse, berry compote, vanilla cake, fresh berries, and candied kiwi; a "Magic 'Asparagus' Pretzel rod coated in green colored white chocolate to look like the vegetable, and a Mud Cake Cold Brew, with Joffrey’s Coffee French Roast Cold Brew and a malted milk topper, fudge brownie bits, and sprinkles, to power Mom and Dad through all of this.

On Monday, Walt Disney Imagineering is presenting at Nvidia GTC in San Jose. Follow us tomorrow for an in-depth, in-person visit with the character that WDI will be discussing at the conference. That's all I can say right now.

Refurbishment schedule

January 5: Grizzly River Run closed at Disney California Adventure. No reopening date yet.

January 5 - November 19: Jurassic Park River Adventure closed at Islands of Adventure.

February 17: Jungle Cruise closed at Disneyland. No reopening date yet.

February 19 - April 5: Stardust Racers closed at Universal Epic Universe.

February 22: Impressions de France closed at EPCOT. No reopening date yet.

February 23: Conservation Station and the Wildlife Express Train closed at Disney's Animal Kingdom. Reopens as Bluey’s Wild World at Conservation Station on May 26.

February 27 - May 14: Pteranodon Flyers closed at Universal Islands of Adventure.

March 9 - 17: Golden Zephyr closes at Disney California Adventure.

March 30: Disneyland Monorail and Roger Rabbit's Car Toon Spin close at Disneyland. No reopening dates yet.

April 6: Toy Story Midway Mania! closes at Disney California Adventure. No reopening date yet.

April 13: Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters closes at Disneyland. No reopening date yet.

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