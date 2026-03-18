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Disney hopes fans will 'Believe' in its next cruise ship

New Walt Disney Company CEO Josh D'Amaro today announced the name for the Disney Cruise Line's next cruise ship - the company's ninth.

Disney Believe will be the fourth ship in Disney's Wish class. That now includes the Disney Wish, Disney Treasure, and Disney Destiny. Disney Believe will set sail late next year.

The motif for the new ship will be "promise and possibilities," following the enchantment motif of the Wish, adventure on the Treasure and heroes and villains on the Destiny. So what does that mean and what can guests expect while on board the Disney Believe?

"From the mystical worlds of Encanto and Frozen, to the wishing wells of Snow White, to the depths of the sea with Moana and The Little Mermaid, there are endless stories waiting to be discovered and new chapters ready to unfold onboard."

Disney Cruise Line has featured a Frozen-themed dining experience on its previous Wish-class ships, as well as Walt Disney Theatre shows themed to Moana and The Little Mermaid. Will those be carried over on Disney Believe? Or will the ship continue to feature the Worlds of Marvel and 1923 restaurants in its rotational dining line-up, as on the other Wish-class ships?

Your predictions are welcomed. For assistance in planning a Disney Cruise Line vacation, please contact our travel agent for a free, no-obligation vacation quote.

You can read our coverage of the other Wish class ships at the following links:

Disney's other cruise ships are the Magic-class Disney Magic and Disney Wonder, the Dream-class Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy, and the new Global-class Disney Adventure.

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