Two new coasters in the works at Six Flags in New Jersey
Six Flags Great Adventure has shared construction updates on its two new roller coasters.
We told you earlier about the New Jersey theme park's "2027 Project Purple," a new Mack Rides launch coaster. [See Six Flags welcomes first track piece for new coaster.] Tipped to be named "Phantom Spire," that coaster has now gone vertical, with construction workers placing track atop concrete pedestals.
Project purple going vertical. Photos courtesy Six Flags
While that coaster is set to open next year as the park's 15th, Six Flags Great Adventure is planning to welcome its 14th coaster later this season. The park today teased that addition to its transformed Boardwalk area.
Blue coaster track arrives at Six Flags Great Adventure.
That blue track appears to be repainted track from the late Six Flags America's Ragin' Cajun. The Reverchon spinning coaster appears to have found a new home up the road at Six Flags' New Jersey theme park. Expect to see other SFA ride refugees in the Boardwalk project, as well.
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The nebulousness that SFGAdv is releasing information about upcoming projects is incredibly frustrating. I know parks don't want to drop too much information about the future for fear guests will put off trips, but they've followed their last 2 press releases with pleas to purchase tickets/passes and attending opening weekend next week (including an exclusive pass member preview on Friday) expecting people to spend money in good faith that what SF is doing will be worth the cost of tickets/passes.
I'm sorry, but SF has not earned the benefit of the doubt here, and there's very little reason for them to keep so much of this information secretive. Again, it makes sense to drag out the announcement of what everyone knows is "Phantom Spire" since it's not opening until 2027, but if they're adding new attractions to the Boardwalk this year, they should at the very least let people know what's coming. The only reason I can think of to explain why they wouldn't provide details is that they don't even know what they're doing, and just decided a couple of weeks ago to relocate SFA rides to New Jersey and don't have trademarks secured (not that they couldn't use existing ride names) and have no idea when they're going to be able to get these new Boardwalk attractions open. In other words, it's typical SF planning and execution, and I will not be surprised if the attractions relocated from SFA and other improvements to the Boardwalk are not ready until after July 4th. This situation just reeks of incompetence at all levels.