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Two new coasters in the works at Six Flags in New Jersey

Six Flags Great Adventure has shared construction updates on its two new roller coasters.

We told you earlier about the New Jersey theme park's "2027 Project Purple," a new Mack Rides launch coaster. [See Six Flags welcomes first track piece for new coaster.] Tipped to be named "Phantom Spire," that coaster has now gone vertical, with construction workers placing track atop concrete pedestals.



Project purple going vertical. Photos courtesy Six Flags

While that coaster is set to open next year as the park's 15th, Six Flags Great Adventure is planning to welcome its 14th coaster later this season. The park today teased that addition to its transformed Boardwalk area.



Blue coaster track arrives at Six Flags Great Adventure.

That blue track appears to be repainted track from the late Six Flags America's Ragin' Cajun. The Reverchon spinning coaster appears to have found a new home up the road at Six Flags' New Jersey theme park. Expect to see other SFA ride refugees in the Boardwalk project, as well.

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