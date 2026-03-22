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Rope Drop: Bluey, Anna and Elsa take the spotlight

As the "rope drop" starts a day at theme parks, the Sunday "Rope Drop" post kicks off the week here at Theme Park Insider. Here is what lies ahead for fans at the parks this week.

Today is the day for the official launch of Bluey's Best Day Ever at Disneyland. [Here is our review, along with full show videos.] Next up at the resort is Savannah Bananas Day on Thursday. That event will include a 10am performance in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle, a 12:30 cavalcade down Main Street, U.S.A., a 1:30 performance at the World of Color viewing area in Disney California Adventure, and a merchandise pop-up from 8am to 8pm in the Downtown Disney District. You can start signing up at 9am via the Disneyland app for player meet and greets, which will start at 2:15 in DCA's Hyperion Theater Courtyard.

On Tuesday, former Universal Creative executive Steve Tatham will host a Themed Entertainment Panel at the University of Southern California's School of Cinematic Arts. Joining Steve on the panel will be Disney Legend Joe Rohde; WDI's Chris Kubsch; Warner Bros.' EVP, Global Themed Entertainment, Peter Van Roden; and Kirch Consulting's Susan Kirch. The panel runs from 4-5:30 pm in Room SCI-108 at the School of Cinematic Arts building and is open to the public. This is a stacked lineup of design and management talent and a great opportunity for anyone interested in this field in the LA area to learn and connect.

With the calendar officially turning to spring, more parks are reopening for the season this week. Sesame Place San Diego returns on Friday, followed by Six Flags Great Adventure, California's Great America and Luna Park in Coney Island on Saturday.

Saturday is also the day for the official debut of the week's second Bluey attraction - Bluey the Ride: Here Come the Grannies! at Alton Towers. On Sunday, March 29, Super Silly Fun Land Wet Zone reopens for the season at Universal Studios Hollywood.

But the biggest news one week from today will be the grand opening of the expansion at the renamed Disney Adventure World at Disneyland Paris. Walt Disney Studios Park gets its new name that day, as Adventure Way and World of Frozen open officially to all guests. Or, at least, the guests who will be able to get in what promises to be a very packed day at the park. New attractions at the park will include the Frozen Ever After boat ride, the Raiponce Tangled Spin on Adventure Way, and the Disney Cascade of Light nighttime spectacular (with fireworks, water screens, and new, next-generation drones) on Adventure Bay.

If you will be in Paris for the opening, please consider this your invitation to share your experience with us via a trip report on our Theme Park Discussion Forum.

Refurbishment schedule

January 5: Grizzly River Run closed at Disney California Adventure. No reopening date yet.

January 5 - November 19: Jurassic Park River Adventure closed at Islands of Adventure.

February 17: Jungle Cruise closed at Disneyland. No reopening date yet.

February 19 - April 5: Stardust Racers closed at Universal Epic Universe.

February 22: Impressions de France closed at EPCOT. No reopening date yet.

February 23: Conservation Station and the Wildlife Express Train closed at Disney's Animal Kingdom. Reopens as Bluey’s Wild World at Conservation Station on May 26.

February 27 - May 14: Pteranodon Flyers closed at Universal Islands of Adventure.

March 30: Disneyland Monorail and Roger Rabbit's Car Toon Spin close at Disneyland. No reopening dates yet.

April 6: Toy Story Midway Mania! closes at Disney California Adventure. No reopening date yet.

April 13: Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters closes at Disneyland. No reopening date yet.

April 27: Silly Symphony Swings closes at Disney California Adventure. No reopening date yet.

June 1 - 16: Men in Black Alien Attack closes at Universal Studios Florida.

Planning a trip?

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Of particular note this week, tickets are on sale for the return of Universal Fan Fest Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood, and Disneyland is offering deals on multi-day kids tickets as well as tickets for California residents.

Remember that whenever you buy tickets or book vacations through our partners, a small portion of that goes to support Theme Park Insider. So you can support independent reporting while getting a great deal at the same time.

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