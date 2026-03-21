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Jack and Oddfellow to lead 2026's Halloween Horror Nights

Two popular icons are returning for Halloween Horror Nights' 35th anniversary at Universal Orlando.

The resort today announced that Jack & Oddfellow: Chaos & Control will be one of the original IP houses at this year's event, which will have the theme "Infernal Carnival of Nightmares."

The house will feature the "ringmasters of fear," Jack the Clown and Dr. Oddfellow, here teaming up for the first time.

"Guests journey into the unsettling origins of the two adversaries' undying rivalry," Universal said of the house in its press release. "As chaos and control collide, the two Icons battle for dominance until they ultimately discover that the only way to obtain the power they seek is not to fight each other - but to join forces instead."

Halloween Horror Nights starts August 28 and continues most nights through November 1 this year at Universal Studios Florida.

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